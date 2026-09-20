‘Off Campus’ Stars Ella Bright & Belmont Cameli Tease Season 2 with Just 3 Words

Off Campus may have wrapped its first season just a few months ago, but that hasn’t stopped fans from already counting down to season two. Luckily, stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli gave viewers a tiny update, and let’s say it’s enough to keep us intrigued.

In a TikTok video shared on September 7, Bright and Cameli shared a quick message from the set of the highly anticipated second season.

"Hi, everyone. It's Ella and Belmont from Off Campus," Bright said in the video.

"We just wanted to say that we have been so overwhelmed by the response to the first season," Cameli shared. "You guys made it what it is, and we genuinely cannot thank you enough."