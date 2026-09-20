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‘Off Campus’ Stars Ella Bright & Belmont Cameli Tease Season 2 with Just 3 Words

The anticipation is almost unbearable

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By Danielle Long
Published Sep 20, 2026
2:00pm
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Liane Hentscher/Prime

Off Campus may have wrapped its first season just a few months ago, but that hasn’t stopped fans from already counting down to season two. Luckily, stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli gave viewers a tiny update, and let’s say it’s enough to keep us intrigued.

In a TikTok video shared on September 7, Bright and Cameli shared a quick message from the set of the highly anticipated second season.

"Hi, everyone. It's Ella and Belmont from Off Campus," Bright said in the video.

"We just wanted to say that we have been so overwhelmed by the response to the first season," Cameli shared. "You guys made it what it is, and we genuinely cannot thank you enough."

"We're back filming season two right now and we cannot wait for you to see what's coming," Bright added.

Then came the tease: "Trust us, it's gonna be worth the wait."

The duo, who starred in season one as music major Hannah Wells and hockey star Garrett Graham, wrapped up the sweet video by blowing kisses to the camera.

In case you somehow missed the Off Campus obsession, the Prime Video series premiered May 13 and quickly climbed to number one on the platform’s Top 10 list.

Based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series, the show follows students at fictional Briar University as they navigate college, relationships, friendship and, of course, romance.

Season one focused on Hannah and Garrett, whose fake-dating arrangement eventually became very real. Basically, it delivered the kind of swoony college romance that fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heated Rivalry have been craving.

The series was renewed for season two in February 2026, months before its premiere, and this time, the spotlight shifts to theater student Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and hockey star Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn). The season will adapt The Score, the third book in Kennedy’s Off-Campus series.

Filming began June 1, 2026, but there’s still no official release date. Until then, we’ll happily take whatever behind-the-scenes crumbs Ella and Belmont want to give us.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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