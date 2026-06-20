Already Missing Steamy Series 'Off Campus'? This Other New #1 Show Will Be Right Up Your Alley

In case you missed it, last month saw the arrival of a new TV obsession. I'm talking aboutOff Campus, the romantic drama that premiered on Prime Video in May and quickly climbed to the number one spot on the streamer's Top 10 list.

Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, the show follows Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, whose fake dating arrangement gradually turns into something much more real. Sure, it's a tried-and-true trope, but there's a reason people keep coming back to it. Fans were so hooked that the series was quickly renewed for a second season.

But if you've already flown through all of season one and are looking for your next binge, I have good news. Another book-to-screen romance is currently making waves on Prime Video, and it might be exactly what you're looking for. Enter Every Year After.