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Already Missing Steamy Series 'Off Campus'? This Other New #1 Show Will Be Right Up Your Alley

Another coming-of-age drama is taking over

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 20, 2026

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Cate Cameron/Prime

In case you missed it, last month saw the arrival of a new TV obsession. I'm talking aboutOff Campus, the romantic drama that premiered on Prime Video in May and quickly climbed to the number one spot on the streamer's Top 10 list.

Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, the show follows Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, whose fake dating arrangement gradually turns into something much more real. Sure, it's a tried-and-true trope, but there's a reason people keep coming back to it. Fans were so hooked that the series was quickly renewed for a second season.

But if you've already flown through all of season one and are looking for your next binge, I have good news. Another book-to-screen romance is currently making waves on Prime Video, and it might be exactly what you're looking for. Enter Every Year After.

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Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Set over the course of six years and one unforgettable week in the lakeside town of Barry's Bay, the series blends romance, nostalgia and plenty of emotional baggage.

Told across dual timelines, it follows 28-year-old Percy as she returns to her childhood summer town after a decade away, forcing her to confront old regrets and her complicated history with the Florek brothers.

The show is adapted from Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, which spent 16 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, sold more than a million copies and became a BookTok sensation, with the hashtag generating more than 80 million views on TikTok.

Released on June 10, the eight-episode series wasted no time climbing to the top of Prime Video's streaming charts. It currently holds a 4.2-star rating on the platform, showing viewers are just as invested in Percy's story as readers were.

So if you're still chasing that post-Off Campus feeling, your next watch is already waiting.

Every Year After is streaming now on Prime Video.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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