The New #1 Show with a 93 Percent 'Rotten Tomatoes' Rating Is Giving 'Heated Rivalry' Energy—& Fans Are Obsessed

In case you missed it, there is a new show completely taking over streaming charts right now, and it is basically scratching that itch for anyone still recovering from The Summer I Turned Pretty, waiting on more Heated Rivalry, or just craving those early 2000s-style romance feels we all secretly miss. The series is called Off Campus and it is already having a major moment.

Off Campus premiered on Prime Video on May 13 and almost immediately shot to number one on the platform’s Top 10 list. Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, the story follows Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, whose fake dating arrangement slowly turns into something very real. It is a classic trope, sure, but clearly one that still works because viewers are fully invested.