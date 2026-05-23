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The New #1 Show with a 93 Percent 'Rotten Tomatoes' Rating Is Giving 'Heated Rivalry' Energy—& Fans Are Obsessed

The hype is real

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 23, 2026

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Off Campus Prime Video 720x780
Liane Hentscher/Prime

In case you missed it, there is a new show completely taking over streaming charts right now, and it is basically scratching that itch for anyone still recovering from The Summer I Turned Pretty, waiting on more Heated Rivalry, or just craving those early 2000s-style romance feels we all secretly miss. The series is called Off Campus and it is already having a major moment.

Off Campus premiered on Prime Video on May 13 and almost immediately shot to number one on the platform’s Top 10 list. Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, the story follows Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, whose fake dating arrangement slowly turns into something very real. It is a classic trope, sure, but clearly one that still works because viewers are fully invested.

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Liane Hentscher / Prime

Critics are also on board, with the series sitting at a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside an 90 percent audience score. And social media reactions have been just as enthusiastic, with viewers sharing plenty of praise.

“Enjoy this series, each episode gets better,” one person wrote.

“So good. The tension is crazy. Exactly my kind of spicy romance TV show. And, somehow, it’d be just as good watching it a second time around,” another shared.

“It´s about love and connection, I loved the characters development. You can´t stop [watching.] They are captivating,” said a third viewer.

Others echoed similar feelings, with one person saying, “They made me laugh, they made me cry, they were beautiful in every single way. I enjoyed so much this first season of Off Campus,” while another added, “A good romance show only comes every once in a blue moon. This was so good! Made me feel all the feelings and left my heart warm by the end. Binged it in a day!”

All episodes of Off Campus season one are now streaming on Prime Video.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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