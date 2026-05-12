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This Underrated Spy Thriller Just Returned and I’ve Never Hit Play Faster

Time to bed rot

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 12, 2026
4:53pm
Citadel Season 2 720x780
Paul Abell/Prime Video

One of the most annoying things about streaming these days is finding a show you actually like…only for it to disappear into a long, mysterious gap before the next season shows up. And by the time it finally returns? You’ve either completely forgotten about it or convinced yourself it got quietly canceled.

That’s pretty much what happened to me with Prime Video’s Citadel. I genuinely forgot it existed, so imagine my surprise when I was scrolling through Prime Video recently and not only saw a second season had dropped, but it was already sitting at #2 on the platform’s Top 10 list. Clearly, I missed a memo and apparently, people are very into it again.

Season one of the series followed elite spies Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who wake up with their memories wiped after the global spy agency Citadel is destroyed by rival syndicate Manticore. Eight years later, Mason is pulled back into the chaos by former colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) to stop a new threat involving powerful tech that could be used as a weapon.

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Paul Abell/Prime Video

In season two, things escalate fast. The original trio returns, but now they’re up against an even bigger, more dangerous global conspiracy. To stop it, they have to assemble a new team of operatives while navigating shifting alliances, betrayals, and the classic “wait, can we trust this person?” energy that spy shows thrive on.

Citadel season one premiered in April 2023, launching with a two-episode drop before rolling out weekly episodes through May. Season two, however, is doing things a little differently with no weekly wait, no staggered rollout. All seven episodes are available right away, which honestly feels like Prime Video saying, “Go ahead, binge it in one weekend. We dare you.”

Season two dropped on May 6, and it’s already sitting at a solid 74% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is actually higher than season one. Not bad for a show I briefly convinced myself I hallucinated.

If you’re into fast-paced action, spy gadgets, and relationships where no one is ever fully telling the truth, this one’s definitely worth putting on your radar.

Both seasons of Citadel are streaming now on Prime Video.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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