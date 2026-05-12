This Underrated Spy Thriller Just Returned and I’ve Never Hit Play Faster

One of the most annoying things about streaming these days is finding a show you actually like…only for it to disappear into a long, mysterious gap before the next season shows up. And by the time it finally returns? You’ve either completely forgotten about it or convinced yourself it got quietly canceled.

That’s pretty much what happened to me with Prime Video’s Citadel. I genuinely forgot it existed, so imagine my surprise when I was scrolling through Prime Video recently and not only saw a second season had dropped, but it was already sitting at #2 on the platform’s Top 10 list. Clearly, I missed a memo and apparently, people are very into it again.

Season one of the series followed elite spies Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who wake up with their memories wiped after the global spy agency Citadel is destroyed by rival syndicate Manticore. Eight years later, Mason is pulled back into the chaos by former colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) to stop a new threat involving powerful tech that could be used as a weapon.