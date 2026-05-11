NBC Cancels Beloved Show & Fans Are Seriously Outraged

We’re not even halfway through 2026 yet, and TV cancellations just keep rolling in. From long-running staples like Access Hollywood and Rehab Addict to newer titles like Brilliant Minds and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, it’s been a rough stretch for viewers trying to keep up with their favorite shows. But there’s one cancellation that really seems to have hit a nerve: NBC’s fan-favorite mockumentary sitcom Stumble.

For anyone not yet familiar, Stumble is an NBC comedy that follows Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), a once-elite Texas cheerleading coach who finds herself in a very public downfall after being fired for partying with her team. Her shot at redemption? Taking over a scrappy junior college squad made up of total underdogs and trying to turn things around.

The series debuted in November 2025 and wrapped its 13-episode run in March 2026.