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NBC Cancels Beloved Show & Fans Are Seriously Outraged

It had a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 11, 2026
3:34pm
Stumble NBC 720x780
David Holloway/NBC

We’re not even halfway through 2026 yet, and TV cancellations just keep rolling in. From long-running staples like Access Hollywood and Rehab Addict to newer titles like Brilliant Minds and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, it’s been a rough stretch for viewers trying to keep up with their favorite shows. But there’s one cancellation that really seems to have hit a nerve: NBC’s fan-favorite mockumentary sitcom Stumble.

For anyone not yet familiar, Stumble is an NBC comedy that follows Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), a once-elite Texas cheerleading coach who finds herself in a very public downfall after being fired for partying with her team. Her shot at redemption? Taking over a scrappy junior college squad made up of total underdogs and trying to turn things around.

The series debuted in November 2025 and wrapped its 13-episode run in March 2026.

Stumble
Danielle Mathias/NBC

Fast forward just two months later, and the show was officially canceled and fans are not taking it well.

“Big mistake not to renew! Such a great show! We can. We will. We must! Bring it back,” one use on X insisted. Another vented, “So mad. Huge mistake by @nbc to cancel this hilarious show after they’d buried it on Fridays,” while someone else simply wrote, “Extremely disappointed.”

And honestly, you can see why the reaction is so strong. Even though the show struggled in the ratings—it was reportedly one of NBC’s lowest-rated scripted series this season—it clearly built a loyal audience, with a near-perfect 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

NBC’s own Head of Scheduling even weighed in, telling Deadline, “I love that show,” before offering some context around the decision.

“Obviously, there is an issue with a single-cam coming out of the multi-cam, just tonally, it was different than 'Happy’s Place.' We have very limited real estate, and we did the best we could, I feel terrible about it," Bader said.

So while the decision may make sense from a scheduling and strategy standpoint, it definitely hasn’t softened the blow for fans who were clearly just getting attached.

The good news? All episodes of Stumble are currently streaming on Peacock.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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