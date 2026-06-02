I Just Figured Out Why ‘Off Campus’ Star Mika Abdalla Looks So Familiar

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (no judgment), there’s a good chance you’ve already heard the buzz around Prime Video’s breakout hit Off Campus. The series, based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book franchise, premiered May 13 and basically took off immediately. The eight-episode debut quickly became a fan favorite, and if Mika Abdalla looked familiar while you were watching, you are definitely not imagining it.

In Off Campus, Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, a quirky aspiring actress and college student who also happens to be the loyal best friend to season one lead Hannah Wells. But if you’re already thinking, “wait, where do I know her from?” you’re not alone. She is set to step into the spotlight in season two as the female lead, where she’ll anchor a messy, emotional romance opposite playboy Dean Di Laurentis (played by Stephen Kalyn).

But Off Campus is far from her first time on screen.