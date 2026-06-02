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I Just Figured Out Why ‘Off Campus’ Star Mika Abdalla Looks So Familiar

Hint: It's another hit show

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 2, 2026
5:27pm
Off Campus Mika Abdalla 720x780
Liane Hentscher/Prime

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (no judgment), there’s a good chance you’ve already heard the buzz around Prime Video’s breakout hit Off Campus. The series, based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book franchise, premiered May 13 and basically took off immediately. The eight-episode debut quickly became a fan favorite, and if Mika Abdalla looked familiar while you were watching, you are definitely not imagining it.

In Off Campus, Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, a quirky aspiring actress and college student who also happens to be the loyal best friend to season one lead Hannah Wells. But if you’re already thinking, “wait, where do I know her from?” you’re not alone. She is set to step into the spotlight in season two as the female lead, where she’ll anchor a messy, emotional romance opposite playboy Dean Di Laurentis (played by Stephen Kalyn).

But Off Campus is far from her first time on screen.

Photo 1 Prime Video Season 1 3000 1200x800
Liane Hentscher / Prime

Per IMDb, One of her more recent roles came in HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt, where she played an 18-year-old college student who overdoses and is rushed to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center by her roommate in a tense, emotional storyline.

She has also dipped into the superhero world, playing DC character Tinya Wazzo, aka Phantom Girl, in The CW’s The Flash. On top of that, she briefly entered the legal drama universe with a two-episode arc in Suits LA.

And if you go further back, you’ll find her in the teen comedy film Sex Appeal, plus an early 2008 appearance on Barney & Friends, which is basically a full-circle “you’ve been watching her longer than you think” moment.

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Warrick Page/Max

So if Mika Abdalla felt familiar while watching Off Campus, this is why. She has quietly built a résumé across drama, comedy, superhero TV, and everything in between, and honestly, it feels like she is only just getting started.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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