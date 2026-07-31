Anne Hathaway Left in Tears on the 'Today' Show

Towards the end of the interview, Today show host Craig Melvin presented the Oscar-winner with a baby gift courtesy of the network's wardrobe department. Inside the wicker basket was a crocheted Trojan warrior outfit, complete with a helmet, cape and diaper cover. Upon receiving it; Hathaway was moved to tears.

"The is appropriately epic," she said as she cooed over the set.

Melvin also joked that Hathaway had made everyone else in the industry look lazy, referring to her five 2026 movie releases (The End of Oak Street and Verity forthcoming and The Odyssey, Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 behind her) and pregnancy announcement.