Even though Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres today, I'm just going to call it and say The Odyssey is the summer's blockbuster. No matter the numbers, Christopher Nolan's follow-up to 2023's Oppenheimer has made the money and received the critical acclaim that'll guarantee the buzz lasts until award season starts up again. Perhaps only slightly better than the movie itself was the fantastic press tour, with tons of heartwarming soundbites. Anne Hathaway has been a particular standout, with the mom-to-be sharing a sweet moment with the hosts of the Today show that left her teary-eyed.
Anne Hathaway Left in Tears on the 'Today' Show
It's a slay
Towards the end of the interview, Today show host Craig Melvin presented the Oscar-winner with a baby gift courtesy of the network's wardrobe department. Inside the wicker basket was a crocheted Trojan warrior outfit, complete with a helmet, cape and diaper cover. Upon receiving it; Hathaway was moved to tears.
"The is appropriately epic," she said as she cooed over the set.
Melvin also joked that Hathaway had made everyone else in the industry look lazy, referring to her five 2026 movie releases (The End of Oak Street and Verity forthcoming and The Odyssey, Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 behind her) and pregnancy announcement.
Hathaway was accompanied to the interview by co-star Tom Holland, who plays her son in The Odyssey. Of the experience, the Spider-Man actor shared, "I was lucky I had Annie; we had some of our first days together. Lucky that I had Matt. And Chris is an actor's director; he's so helpful, he's so kind. One of the things that I love, and Matt has said this while we've been on tour, is that every movie that he has made has led to this moment, and the same for Chris. For me as a young actor, [getting] to see these titans of our business using every tool they have in the workshop to build this movie, it was just a treasure trove of lessons. I really feel I left this experience a better actor."