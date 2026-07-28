Zendaya Stuns in Plunging Dress and Spider Heels at 'Spider-Man' L.A. Premiere

The Spider-Man star arrived on the blue carpet of the Dolby Theatre in Ashi Studio FW26 Couture and Boucheron jewelry; her coordinating Christian Louboutins accented with spiders in place of a bow on the vamp, and webbing running across the nude stilettos. The gown, with its deep, sculptural V-plunge was also reminiscently buggy, with straps that ended in antennas and the ruching of the skirt evoking a caterpillar.

Zendaya was accompanied by her co-star (and husband) Holland, who wore an appropriately red custom Jacquemus suit, burgundy loafers and navy tie. They were joined by Sadie Sink, who stars in an undisclosed role, Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds).