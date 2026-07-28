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Zendaya Stuns in Plunging Dress and Spider Heels at 'Spider-Man' L.A. Premiere

Law Roach does it again

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jul 28, 2026
2:23pm
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Fresh off the heels of The Odyssey, Zendaya turned around and began a hard-launch press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is the fourth installment in the franchise starring Tom Holland (and the 38th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!). Naturally, the actress has nailed every look, collaborating with longtime stylist Law Roach to create on-theme outfits that leave fans buzzing. Last night's Los Angeles premiere was no exception, with Zendaya walking the carpet in a plunging gown.

zendaya dress spiderman la premiere
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

The Spider-Man star arrived on the blue carpet of the Dolby Theatre in Ashi Studio FW26 Couture and Boucheron jewelry; her coordinating Christian Louboutins accented with spiders in place of a bow on the vamp, and webbing running across the nude stilettos. The gown, with its deep, sculptural V-plunge was also reminiscently buggy, with straps that ended in antennas and the ruching of the skirt evoking a caterpillar.

Zendaya was accompanied by her co-star (and husband) Holland, who wore an appropriately red custom Jacquemus suit, burgundy loafers and navy tie. They were joined by Sadie Sink, who stars in an undisclosed role, Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31, picking up where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off. Peter Parker is living with the fallout of the spell concocted by Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), which caused the world—including his loved ones—to forget that he exists. Peter now spends his days defending New York City from crime as the anonymous Spider-Man, while trying to figure out how to bring back Ned and MJ's memories. Things take an interesting turn when a powerful threat emerges, and, simultaneously, Peter's superpowers begin to evolve into something potentially dangerous.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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