Anne Hathaway Reveals Her One Big Career Regret, While Co-Star Matt Damon Confesses He Almost Declined *This* Iconic Role

During an interview with Harper's Bazar UK, Damon asked Hathaway if there was a role she'd turned down that she still thought about.

"Not really. What I regret is the way I've turned things down," she reflected.

"What I know now is that you always meet with the director," Hathaway continued. "You just get a feel for each other. The director of that project is somebody that I have wanted to work with since, and I don't know that I'm going to get the opportunity. He really wanted me for this part and there's something about it that didn't resonate with me. I thought I was being respectful by giving them a bunch of quick nos but he came back a bunch of times and in hindsight, I should have sat down with him, should have looked him eye-to-eye, explained what was going on for me and given him a chance to plead his case."