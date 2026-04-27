I'm a Millennial Who Used to Work in Magazines—Here's What ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Got Eerily Right

As an assistant, you were the original AI—your whole job was to remove the friction from their daily lives, freeing them up to be the visionary of their brand. So, in a pre-Uber era, that meant arranging their car services and all travel, keeping an eye on their flights and updating their full itinerary, should you notice their flight might be delayed. You could practically name the Pantone color of the shade of their coffee, you knew their order so well; you knew the host at half the major restaurants in town, and you were used to sweet-talking your way out of the no-show fee when you rescheduled a lunch reservation four times and then had to cancel 12 minutes beforehand.

In so many ways, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) embodied the millennial spirit at that time—at least mine, for sure. Ambitious and earnest, yet with a chip on our shoulder. I had interned at local news stations and newspapers (where there was no coffee-fetching hierarchy) before moving to magazines. In the newspaper world, I was boots-on-the-ground reporting on everything from rising gas prices to missing persons cases.

When I moved onto magazines, I struggled with taking dictation for emails because one boss found computers too hideous to have in her office and, like the cerulean sweater moment, tried not to roll my eyes as half an afternoon was spent determining which shade of gray, exactly, was the “new beige” and whether an ottoman in a photo shoot displayed the right “quiet restraint” a room called for. Was this some kind of Beauty and the Beast estate? I wondered. Was the ottoman fighting not to lash out against the French country interior in which it’d been placed? I worked in magazines covering luxury interior design and general women’s lifestyle, not fashion, but the logic was the same: Taste wasn’t trivial, it was power.