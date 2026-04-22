Anne Hathaway Wears Daring French Spring Shoe Trend for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Press Appearance

It's official. French girls have declared the white sneaker is out. In its place? A bevy of trends. Crayola colors, double laces, streamlined running shoes...animal print. As she promotes what is arguably the most important fashion film franchise in history, it's only fitting that The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway would follow suit. She was spotted doing press for the upcoming sequel with Meryl Streep wearing none other than a zingy pair of zebra-print, low-profile sneakers. Paired with her gauzy, tailored monochrome brown outfit, the formal/casual contrast felt instantly cool. In the run-up to The Devil Wears Prada 2's May 1 premiere, I'm sure we'll be getting plenty more fashion-forward looks from Andy Sachs, but for now, I've rounded up three pairs of animal print sneakers so we can all get in on the spring fun.