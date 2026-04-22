It's official. French girls have declared the white sneaker is out. In its place? A bevy of trends. Crayola colors, double laces, streamlined running shoes...animal print. As she promotes what is arguably the most important fashion film franchise in history, it's only fitting that The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway would follow suit. She was spotted doing press for the upcoming sequel with Meryl Streep wearing none other than a zingy pair of zebra-print, low-profile sneakers. Paired with her gauzy, tailored monochrome brown outfit, the formal/casual contrast felt instantly cool. In the run-up to The Devil Wears Prada 2's May 1 premiere, I'm sure we'll be getting plenty more fashion-forward looks from Andy Sachs, but for now, I've rounded up three pairs of animal print sneakers so we can all get in on the spring fun.
Anne Hathaway Wears Daring French Spring Shoe Trend for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Press Appearance
Of course Andy Sachs would
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1. Adidas Tokyo Sneakers
Adidas
Hathaway was photographed wearing the Adidas Tokyo sneakers in the shade "Wonder White," which features a zebra print. This silhouette was inspired by the athleticwear of the '70s, combining it with a modern low profile. If animal print isn't your vibe, there are 12 other color combos to choose from, including pink/green, tangerine/red and classic black/white.
2. Gola Exclusive Elan Sneakers
Gola
Gola offers a cute lineup of animal print sneakers, including tiger, cow and leopard print. The Elan style is a classic silhouette for the British brand with its signature tonal stripes and logo emblem. There are dozens of fun colors to choose from in matte, suede hues, all with the iconic gum outsole.
3. Puma Speedcat Zebra
Puma
Puma took their legendary Speedcat sneaker and gave it an animal print makeover. The shoes borrow their low-profile design from track shoes. Add pony hair leather, suede and the brand's bold stripe, and the sneaker becomes a bold fashion statement.