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As a Former 'Emily,' I Have *Thoughts* on the Starbucks 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Secret Menu

Gird your wallet

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Apr 21, 2026
starbucks devil wears prada cast next to starbucks collaboration drinks
Shutterstock/Candace Davison

Toes numbing by the second, I raced through the snowy sidewalks of the Upper East Side in a panic. This was my third latte run, and I couldn't let a Very Prominent Interior Designer's grande soy get too cold before it reached his hands. To be clear, this wasn't the designer's third drink of the day; it was the third time I'd been dismissed to get his order right. The first time was too milky; the second too cold. This time, I asked for it extra hot, with a backup, in case the 30-degree weather chilled the drink too quickly—yet again.

He sipped, then sighed: "It's fine. I guess I'll microwave it, even though that ruins the flavor." It wasn't quite Miranda Priestly's (Meryl Streep) famous inquiry when her assistant, Andy (Anne Hathaway), was running late with her coffee—"Is there some reason that my coffee isn't here? Has she died or something?"—but it was pretty close.

Working in media in the pre-digital revolution was wild, guys. It was something the original The Devil Wears Prada captured so well, and as the sequel gets ready to launch on May 1, I'm so curious to see how they navigate how much the landscape has changed in the past 20 years.

One thing that hasn't changed: The industry—like the rest of the world—still runs on caffeine (except we get it ourselves and would laugh in the face of anyone who tried sending an assistant out three times to fetch it at exactly the right temperature). So, when Starbucks announced it launched a series of drinks inspired by the stars of the series—Priestly, her two former assistants, Emily (Emily Blunt) and Andy and Runway's art director, Nigel (Stanley Tucci)—I had terror flashbacks. And needed to try them all, ASAP.

You can order them through the app at participating stores, so I bought the entire lot, bringing you this ranking and review, so you can determine whether you're a Miranda, Andy, Nigel, Emily—or none of the above.

emily in character and next to her signature starbucks drink
Globe PhotosInc/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Candace Davison

4. The Emily

  • What's in It: iced Chai latte with almond milk and sugar-free caramel syrup

Delivered glacially cold, but not at a glacial pace, this drink is the only iced option of the bunch. It's low-sugar but still very, very sweet—I'd add a shot of espresso to tone things down a bit, or halve the amount of syrup. A little sugar-free flavor goes a long way.

Still, the beverage feels like a solid embodiment of the character: chilly and of-the-moment (though maybe not as trendy as matcha), with the Chai's warming spices coming through on the finish to soften things a bit. (Because Emily did have a soft side; it was just delivered within a back-handed compliment sandwich.)

nigel from devil wears prada with drink
Globe PhotosInc/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Candace Davison

3. The Nigel

  • What's in It: Doppio Espresso Con Panna with mocha

OK, I have a hard time believing that Runway's art director would deign to drink a beverage topped with whipped cream, even with the lid on so nobody could see what's inside. (I'd peg him as more of a straight espresso drinker.) But this was the most unexpectedly delightful drink of the bunch, provided you're into intense drinks. You might read mocha and panna and think Frappuccino-caliber sweet, but the opposite is true—the mocha syrup and espresso bring out the roasty, bitter dark chocolate notes, which are only softened by the whipped cream as it melts.

starbucks devil wears prada menu miranda 680x365
Globe PhotosInc/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Candace Davison

2. The Miranda

  • What's in It: no foam, extra shot, extra-hot Caffè latte with nonfat milk

This felt like the most spot-on representation of legacy media editor drinks. (As someone who fetched many, many coffees during my time as an assistant, nonfat milk lattes and extra-hot cappuccinos seemed to be the early 2010s go-to.) Like Miranda, this drink is all business: coffee forward, with nonfat milk existing just to make it smoother to sip. It's sharp, timeless and leaves no margin for error. I chuckled to myself when I popped off the lid and saw a thin layer of foam; in a previous life—or in Ms. Priestly's world—I would've had to beg the barista to make me another.

Thankfully, I'm totally fine with a little foam.

andy next to starbucks secret menu drink
Globe PhotosInc/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Candace Davison

1. The Andy

  • What's in It: oatmilk cappuccino with caramel and cinnamon

Across the board, this drink scored top marks. The caramel and cinnamon offered a sweetness and warmth that captures Andy's earnestness, not to mention a nice balance of flavors that livened up the classic cappuccino. Plus, the addition of oatmilk? How very millennial, for the quintessential millennial character.

It's a solid caffeine boost too; fitting, in case you need to turn around a magazine on the brink of collapse, or you know, head to a hideous skirt convention while convincing an author to give your boss's kids the upcoming manuscript of their favorite book series. Stranger things have happened, and not just in fiction.

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candace davison bio
Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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