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Anne Hathaway Tears Up After an Unexpected Moment on 'The View'

Cue the water works

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 22, 2026
2:00pm
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Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/ZUMA

It’s easy to overlook the people who have been consistently showing up and doing great work for years. Whether it’s the coworker who always has the coffee ready or an actor whose career has unfolded right before our eyes, we don’t always stop to acknowledge them. Luckily, Whoopi Goldberg made sure Anne Hathaway got her flowers during a recent appearance on The View, and the heartfelt moment left the actress in tears.

Hathaway appeared on the Monday, July 20, episode of The View alongside Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan to promote their new film, The Odyssey. Before the interview wrapped, Goldberg took a moment to reflect on Hathaway’s decades-long career, and her words clearly caught the Oscar winner by surprise.

“Anne Hathaway, it’s been wonderful watching you,” the Sister Act star told Hathaway. “It’s been wonderful watching you grow up. And you have just blossomed, turned into this fabulous actress.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress immediately covered her face with her hands as she began to tear up.

“No, don’t!” Hathaway replied.

“Girl! Yes! Yes! You need to know. You need to know,” Goldberg insisted. “It’s something you need to know and remember.”

Hathaway, who is currently pregnant with her third child, responded with a laugh through tears.

“I’d be crying [even] if I wasn’t pregnant right now! I don’t even know what to say. Thank you. You know how I feel about you.”

Beyond the emotional exchange, Hathaway also spoke about playing Penelope in The Odyssey. She shared that becoming a wife and mother helped shape her perspective on the role, though she emphasized that Christopher Nolan’s screenplay was what first drew her in.

"What I saw was a story that I think a lot of people will relate to."

The Odyssey is now in theaters.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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