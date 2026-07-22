Anne Hathaway Tears Up After an Unexpected Moment on 'The View'

It’s easy to overlook the people who have been consistently showing up and doing great work for years. Whether it’s the coworker who always has the coffee ready or an actor whose career has unfolded right before our eyes, we don’t always stop to acknowledge them. Luckily, Whoopi Goldberg made sure Anne Hathaway got her flowers during a recent appearance on The View, and the heartfelt moment left the actress in tears.
Hathaway appeared on the Monday, July 20, episode of The View alongside Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan to promote their new film, The Odyssey. Before the interview wrapped, Goldberg took a moment to reflect on Hathaway’s decades-long career, and her words clearly caught the Oscar winner by surprise.