Anne Hathaway Tears Up After an Unexpected Moment on 'The View'

“Anne Hathaway, it’s been wonderful watching you,” the Sister Act star told Hathaway. “It’s been wonderful watching you grow up. And you have just blossomed, turned into this fabulous actress.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress immediately covered her face with her hands as she began to tear up.

“No, don’t!” Hathaway replied.

“Girl! Yes! Yes! You need to know. You need to know,” Goldberg insisted. “It’s something you need to know and remember.”

Hathaway, who is currently pregnant with her third child, responded with a laugh through tears.

“I’d be crying [even] if I wasn’t pregnant right now! I don’t even know what to say. Thank you. You know how I feel about you.”