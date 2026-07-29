Anne Hathaway shook the internet when she announced her third pregnancy at the beginning of the summer. The actress, 43, kicked off a conversation about motherhood in one's later years. But while the Princess of Genovia has garnered all the buzz, her peer, Natalie Portman, who is 45, has quietly been preparing for an arrival of her own. Today, the Thor actress posted her first official bump photo since revealing the news exclusively to Harper's Bazaar in April.
Natalie Portman Shares Major Pregnancy Update (and Her First Bump Pic!)
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"Counting the days until we meet you," Portman wrote in the caption. In the photo, she is cradling her large bump wearing nothing but an oversized button-down, standing in what is presumably her Paris apartment. The actress has lived there since 2014, when she was married to French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who at the time was director of the Paris Opera Ballet.
The mother-to-be shares the baby with her partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable. The couple has been together since 2025 and are both parents, each bringing two children from their prior relationships. Portman shares Aleph (15) and Amalia (9) with Millepied; Destable is the father of Étienne (10) and Vadim (6) with French actress Louise Bourgoin.
“I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle," she told Bazaar. "I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."
While this is her first formal pregnancy photo, Portman hasn't been shy about her bump. It's appeared in photo carousels the Tiffany & Co. ambassador has shared throughout the summer as she's gallivanted through France and Italy. In slide three above, she even got into the New York spirit with a Knicks sweatshirt, repping the team during the finals while in Paris.
Congrats to the happy couple.