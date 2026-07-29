Natalie Portman Shares Major Pregnancy Update (and Her First Bump Pic!)

"Counting the days until we meet you," Portman wrote in the caption. In the photo, she is cradling her large bump wearing nothing but an oversized button-down, standing in what is presumably her Paris apartment. The actress has lived there since 2014, when she was married to French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who at the time was director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

The mother-to-be shares the baby with her partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable. The couple has been together since 2025 and are both parents, each bringing two children from their prior relationships. Portman shares Aleph (15) and Amalia (9) with Millepied; Destable is the father of Étienne (10) and Vadim (6) with French actress Louise Bourgoin.