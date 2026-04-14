Press tours are typically opportunities for high-glam moments—or, if you're Zendaya, method dressing your little heart out. To be sure, the actress served plenty of on-theme looks while promoting her latest film, The Drama (co-starring Robert Pattinson). She and stylist Law Roach had the internet in a tizzy over the adage, "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." But amid the bridal-worthy tulle and lace was an unexpected outfit that had me in stitches.
Zendaya's Press Tour Outfit Trolls Robert Pattinson in the Best Way
Throwing it back to 2008
In a video shared to the A24 Instagram account, Zendaya tells the camera that she is on her way to surprise some moviegoers at Electric Cinemas in Notting Hill, London. Her bixie is bouncy and he minimal makeup complements the monochrome black ensemble she put together, consisting of a puffer and loose pants. The shirt, however, is anything but basic. Specifically, it's an Edward Cullen T-shirt, with Pattinson and his signature glare.
Fans noticed immediately.
"Zendaya’s Team Edward shirt is everything," one commented.
"THE SHIRT OF A KILLER BELLA," another wrote. (IYKYK.) Someone else chimed in, "The shirt is perfection."
Zendaya discreetly crept into the theater, but was soon met with gasps and squeals of glee. She bounded up onto the stage and took the mic briefly.
"I just wanted to stop by and say hello and thank you so much for spending your Saturday here and seeing the film," she told the shocked audience. "I really hope you enjoy it."
The Drama stars Zendaya and Pattinson as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson, an engaged couple with a secret that causes their world to crumble the week of their nuptials. While it's been in theaters less than a week, the film is already swimming in controversy as moviegoers have tried to make sense of the mind-boggling secret Emma reveals early on in the film. In that aspect, at least, the film delivers on its premise.