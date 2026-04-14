Zendaya's Press Tour Outfit Trolls Robert Pattinson in the Best Way

In a video shared to the A24 Instagram account, Zendaya tells the camera that she is on her way to surprise some moviegoers at Electric Cinemas in Notting Hill, London. Her bixie is bouncy and he minimal makeup complements the monochrome black ensemble she put together, consisting of a puffer and loose pants. The shirt, however, is anything but basic. Specifically, it's an Edward Cullen T-shirt, with Pattinson and his signature glare.

Fans noticed immediately.

"Zendaya’s Team Edward shirt is everything," one commented.

"THE SHIRT OF A KILLER BELLA," another wrote. (IYKYK.) Someone else chimed in, "The shirt is perfection."