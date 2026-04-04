Ahead of the release of her upcoming dark romantic comedy, The Drama, Zendaya has been on a whirlwind press tour. And naturally, it wouldn't be a Zendaya press tour without some killer, on-theme looks. At a recent premiere in Rome, the actress gave her bridal style a Morticia Addams-approved twist with a plunging neckline.
Zendaya Channels Morticia Addams in a Risqué Black Dress at 'The Drama' Premiere
Would Wednesday approve?
The actress and her stylist, Law Roach, selected a black mermaid gown from Armani Privé, previously worn by Cate Blanchett. The deep V-neckline was accentuated by an attached necklace of gleaming obsidian-colored stones in various shapes. Zendaya polished off the look with Louis Vuitton jewelry. (She's an ambassador for the House.)
She kept her hair and makeup minimal, leaning into the '90s browns and keeping her newly-debuted bixie wavy and free.
The style icon is no stranger to repeat outfits—whether pulling on her own former looks or others'. At the Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya re-wore an ivory Vivienne Westwood corset gown she had first donned at the 2015 Academy Awards.
Though it's still a few days away from a cinematic release, The Drama is already living up to its title. The story follows Zendaya's Emma Harwood on her way to the altar with Charlie Thompson (Robert Pattinson). When Emma confesses to a serious—and controversial—secret from her past, all hell breaks loose. The secret is proving to be one that has struck a cord with many who have already watched the film in screenings, sparking both outrage and thoughtful discourse. Guess that means I'll have to see for myself what this drama is all about.