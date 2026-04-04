Zendaya Channels Morticia Addams in a Risqué Black Dress at 'The Drama' Premiere

The style icon is no stranger to repeat outfits—whether pulling on her own former looks or others'. At the Los Angeles premiere, Zendaya re-wore an ivory Vivienne Westwood corset gown she had first donned at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Though it's still a few days away from a cinematic release, The Drama is already living up to its title. The story follows Zendaya's Emma Harwood on her way to the altar with Charlie Thompson (Robert Pattinson). When Emma confesses to a serious—and controversial—secret from her past, all hell breaks loose. The secret is proving to be one that has struck a cord with many who have already watched the film in screenings, sparking both outrage and thoughtful discourse. Guess that means I'll have to see for myself what this drama is all about.