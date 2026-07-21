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Zendaya’s Latest Hair Transformation Features the Tiniest Bangs

What will she do next?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 21, 2026
4:25pm
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MARIO GUZMAN/EPA

Zendaya has had a seriously busy year when it comes to promoting her latest projects, and if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that she’ll deliver a standout fashion moment every time. From her recent appearances for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star has consistently wowed with her glam and wardrobe choices. Her latest red carpet appearance was no exception, but this time she added a fun beauty twist: micro bangs.

Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere on Monday, July 20, embracing the bold fringe trend, which celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook describes as “short, bold and ultra-intentional, typically cut well above the brows, often around mid-forehead or even higher.”

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MARIO GUZMAN/EPA / Shutterstock

Of course, the new hairstyle wasn’t the only thing getting attention. Styled by Luxury Law, Zendaya wore a breathtaking look from Ashi Studio’s Spring 2026 couture collection.

The actress stepped out in a sheer midnight silk gown featuring one side embroidered with antique-treated threads and intricate, web-like detailing. According to Ashi Studio’s description of the design shared on the brand’s official Instagram account, glass tassels and beaded fringe flowed from the sleeves and back, creating a dramatic floor-length effect.

This is hardly Zendaya’s first fashion moment to leave fans talking, and it likely won’t be her last. Just last month, she turned heads in a stunning vintage dress from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1997 ready-to-wear collection.

The backless gown featured a dreamy, constellation-inspired pattern scattered across the ruffled, asymmetric skirt. From the front, the look appeared simple and understated, but when Zendaya turned around, the dress revealed a dramatic V-shaped back that dipped nearly to her tailbone. Staying true to Galliano’s original design, the open-back detail was finished with a delicate chain that created a spider-web effect across her shoulders.

At this point, we should probably expect nothing less from Zendaya. Still, we’ll happily keep watching to see what she wears next.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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