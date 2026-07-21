Zendaya’s Latest Hair Transformation Features the Tiniest Bangs

Zendaya has had a seriously busy year when it comes to promoting her latest projects, and if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that she’ll deliver a standout fashion moment every time. From her recent appearances for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Emmy Award-winning Euphoria star has consistently wowed with her glam and wardrobe choices. Her latest red carpet appearance was no exception, but this time she added a fun beauty twist: micro bangs.
Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere on Monday, July 20, embracing the bold fringe trend, which celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook describes as “short, bold and ultra-intentional, typically cut well above the brows, often around mid-forehead or even higher.”