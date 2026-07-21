Zendaya’s Latest Hair Transformation Features the Tiniest Bangs

Of course, the new hairstyle wasn’t the only thing getting attention. Styled by Luxury Law, Zendaya wore a breathtaking look from Ashi Studio’s Spring 2026 couture collection.

The actress stepped out in a sheer midnight silk gown featuring one side embroidered with antique-treated threads and intricate, web-like detailing. According to Ashi Studio’s description of the design shared on the brand’s official Instagram account, glass tassels and beaded fringe flowed from the sleeves and back, creating a dramatic floor-length effect.

This is hardly Zendaya’s first fashion moment to leave fans talking, and it likely won’t be her last. Just last month, she turned heads in a stunning vintage dress from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1997 ready-to-wear collection.

The backless gown featured a dreamy, constellation-inspired pattern scattered across the ruffled, asymmetric skirt. From the front, the look appeared simple and understated, but when Zendaya turned around, the dress revealed a dramatic V-shaped back that dipped nearly to her tailbone. Staying true to Galliano’s original design, the open-back detail was finished with a delicate chain that created a spider-web effect across her shoulders.