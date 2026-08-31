Did Taylor Swift Just Drop an Easter Egg About Her Next Album?

Swift recently made an appearance at the Grammy Museum as a guest of The Icon Sessions, hosted by the Recording Academy's Songwriters & Composers Wing. The session was a 20-year retrospective on Swift's discography, in conversation with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., where she talked about her origins in the industry.

"I love my country roots more and more the further along this path I get," she said. "I want to honor them...I feel more tied to them, more loyal to them—the people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer." Translation? I think Swift is about to deliver a heavy helping of country music for all of us to enjoy.