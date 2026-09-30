Serena Williams Shares Candid, Unfiltered Mom Moment with Two Daughters

Williams is an incredibly involved parent despite her crazy work schedule, and that includes her comeback to tennis after a hiatus. In an interview with Kevin Hart for the comedian's long-running show, Cold as Balls, Williams was adamant that even though she's back in the game, the stakes are totally different.

"I do have more, but only because it's fun. I've never played for fun," she told Hart as they sat in ice baths. "I'm playing literally so my girls can see me and they can see what I can do. It's a completely different ball game."

Her daughters have been by her side for some monumental career highlights, including seeing their mom's eponymous building at the Nike campus in Oregon and sitting in the stands at Wimbledon. The girls also stumbled on massive portraits of Williams while visiting a Nike store.

Whether they're in the backseat of a van or in a private box courtside, it's clear that it doesn't matter as long as they're together.