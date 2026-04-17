Serena Williams Just Showed Off Her Dance Moves and, Yes, That Includes Twerking

A quick scroll through Serena Williams’ Instagram gives you a pretty clear picture of her world right now. It’s equal parts family moments (with her adorable daughters Adira and Olympia), and business moves like her reality series The CEO Club, and her podcast Stockton St, which she co-hosts with sister Venus. But her latest post? That one is all about a very different side of Serena: her dance floor energy.
In a video shared on April 15, the tennis legend dropped a clip of herself and friends dancing while at Cardi B’s Little Miss Rama Tour. In it, Serena is fully in her element, twerking while others around her stick to a more low-key two-step situation.