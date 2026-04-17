About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Serena Williams Just Showed Off Her Dance Moves and, Yes, That Includes Twerking

Who else is taking notes?

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 17, 2026
3:31pm
Serena Williams Twerk 720x780
Shawn Salley

A quick scroll through Serena Williams’ Instagram gives you a pretty clear picture of her world right now. It’s equal parts family moments (with her adorable daughters Adira and Olympia), and business moves like her reality series The CEO Club, and her podcast Stockton St, which she co-hosts with sister Venus. But her latest post? That one is all about a very different side of Serena: her dance floor energy.

In a video shared on April 15, the tennis legend dropped a clip of herself and friends dancing while at Cardi B’s Little Miss Rama Tour. In it, Serena is fully in her element, twerking while others around her stick to a more low-key two-step situation.

“There are 2 types of people at a @iamcardib concert,” the WYN Beauty founder captioned the post. “The ones that dance @angelameadowssalon and the ones that don’t @planetolivia.”

The internet, of course, immediately ran with it. The post picked up a wave of likes and comments, including one from Cardi B herself.

“Wait a damn minuteeee …why I did not know this I’m gaggingggg !!!!!!! Ommmgggg I love you,” the rapper wrote.

Fans also jumped in with laughing emojis, applause, and plenty of admiration for Serena’s moves.

“This is the life!!!!!,” one person wrote. Another added, “Serena been practicing.” Someone else chimed in, “I’ve watched this wayyyyyy too many times.”

And while it’s not exactly an everyday thing to see a twerking clip from Serena, it’s also not totally new territory for her. Back in 2016, she even appeared in a SELF magazine video breaking down a playful five-step twerking tutorial.

Following her Wimbledon win, she demonstrated moves like the “basic shake” and “the wind,” focusing on bent knees and core engagement.

And if you really want a recent reminder that she knows how to own a moment, there was also her surprise appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl during Kendrick Lamar’s performance.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Serena Williams Stuns in New IG Selfie (& I Need That '90s-Coded Lip Combo)

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe