Serena Williams Just Showed Off Her Dance Moves and, Yes, That Includes Twerking

“There are 2 types of people at a @iamcardib concert,” the WYN Beauty founder captioned the post. “The ones that dance @angelameadowssalon and the ones that don’t @planetolivia.”

The internet, of course, immediately ran with it. The post picked up a wave of likes and comments, including one from Cardi B herself.

“Wait a damn minuteeee …why I did not know this I’m gaggingggg !!!!!!! Ommmgggg I love you,” the rapper wrote.

Fans also jumped in with laughing emojis, applause, and plenty of admiration for Serena’s moves.

“This is the life!!!!!,” one person wrote. Another added, “Serena been practicing.” Someone else chimed in, “I’ve watched this wayyyyyy too many times.”

And while it’s not exactly an everyday thing to see a twerking clip from Serena, it’s also not totally new territory for her. Back in 2016, she even appeared in a SELF magazine video breaking down a playful five-step twerking tutorial.