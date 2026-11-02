Serena Williams's Embellished Leopard-Print Dress Is Perfect Holiday Party Inspo

The showstopping dress is "covered in twinkling beads," making it a pretty convincing case for adding a little extra sparkle to your holiday wardrobe. After all, when else can you get away with all-out shimmer, metallics and eye-catching textures?

If you're looking to recreate the look, retailers like Anthropologie and Zara have plenty of festive finds worth adding to your shopping list.

Of course, not every moment in Serena's life is filled with glitz and glam. The WYN Beauty founder has also given fans a peek at the much less polished, but equally special, side of motherhood.

Back in September, Williams shared a sweet photo dump offering a glimpse into the everyday chaos of life with her two daughters, Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3.