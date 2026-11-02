Serena Williams's Embellished Leopard-Print Dress Is Perfect Holiday Party Inspo

Holiday season is officially upon us (at least, that's what Mariah Carey says), which means it's time to start thinking about more than just finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Between office parties, festive get-togethers and New Year's Eve celebrations, we'll also need a few standout outfits to get us through the season. And if you're already stressing about what to wear, Serena Williams just delivered some major inspiration.
The Olympic tennis champion, 45, stepped out for the Airbnb.org Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday night wearing a look that would fit right in at just about any holiday party. For the occasion, Williams slipped into the Eartha embellished leopard-print stretch-mesh gown by Clio Peppiatt.