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Serena Williams's Embellished Leopard-Print Dress Is Perfect Holiday Party Inspo

Fierce and festive

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 2, 2026
5:33pm

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Holiday season is officially upon us (at least, that's what Mariah Carey says), which means it's time to start thinking about more than just finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Between office parties, festive get-togethers and New Year's Eve celebrations, we'll also need a few standout outfits to get us through the season. And if you're already stressing about what to wear, Serena Williams just delivered some major inspiration.

The Olympic tennis champion, 45, stepped out for the Airbnb.org Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday night wearing a look that would fit right in at just about any holiday party. For the occasion, Williams slipped into the Eartha embellished leopard-print stretch-mesh gown by Clio Peppiatt.

The showstopping dress is "covered in twinkling beads," making it a pretty convincing case for adding a little extra sparkle to your holiday wardrobe. After all, when else can you get away with all-out shimmer, metallics and eye-catching textures?

If you're looking to recreate the look, retailers like Anthropologie and Zara have plenty of festive finds worth adding to your shopping list.

Of course, not every moment in Serena's life is filled with glitz and glam. The WYN Beauty founder has also given fans a peek at the much less polished, but equally special, side of motherhood.

Back in September, Williams shared a sweet photo dump offering a glimpse into the everyday chaos of life with her two daughters, Olympia, 9, and Adira, 3.

The photos showed the tennis star squeezed into the back of a car with both girls sprawled across her. Adira sucked on a pacifier while Olympia appeared to be catching some sleep. Williams, meanwhile, kept things casual in sweats, with no makeup or elaborate hairstyling in sight, as she held her girls close.

"Unfiltered. Raw. Just a tired mom with a full heart holding her whole world…Ready for whatever comes next," Williams wrote in the caption.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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