We've had a summer of blockbuster movies: Minions & Monsters, Toy Story 5, Moana, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But in the same way that the oppressive heat is making everyone think about fall fashion (I cannot convey how badly I want to wear a sweater and stop sweating), we're also looking ahead to fall movies. One of the most anticipated comes September 11, when Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite for the long-awaited Practical Magic 2. The press tour's already started, with Bullock taking to her (relatively new) Instagram account not once, but twice with BTS photos. In one carousel, she was joined by Kidman and co-stars Maisie Williams (Antonia Owens), Joey King (Kylie Owens) and Lee Pace (Ian Wright) on the set of a fake garden with the Owens family home looming on a hill in the distance. The two icons posed in front of a garden trellis; in another, the pair pretend to cast a spell alongside Williams and King as the group huddled around several candles.
Sandra Bullock Poses with Co-star Nicole Kidman in a (Fake) Garden
BRB, whipping up my midnight margarita
"Practical Press, pretty perfect," Bullock wrote in the caption. Her second post was a BTS Reel from the film's first screening, where she, Kidman, King and Williams surprised a theater full of fans. "Cheers to Midnight Margaritas at 5 pm…" the actress wrote, referencing the movie's famous cocktail.
Bullock's co-stars have also been sharing plenty of snaps from the press junket. Kidman, who starred in a viral AMC ad four years ago, referenced one of her lines in a caption for a video she also shared of the Practical Magic 2 screening.
"We come to this place for (practical) magic…" it read. The video showed Kidman and her co-stars siting front row in the theater and toasting with the fans as everyone held Midnight Margaritas before the screening began.
The next generation of Practical Magic stars have also been busy; last week, King shared a dispatch from a press junket in New York, which she attended alongside Williams. Notably, the actresses, who play Bullock's daughters in the sequel, attended Teen Vogue Fest, where they chatted with Vogue editor-in-chief Chloe Malle about their experience joining the beloved franchise.
“It was a little bit terrifying, only because you want to be on your A-game and are working with legends,” Williams told Malle. “You never stop learning and growing from people you work with, so getting to learn and grow from Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman was fun and a little overwhelming.”