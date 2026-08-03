Sandra Bullock Poses with Co-star Nicole Kidman in a (Fake) Garden

Bullock's co-stars have also been sharing plenty of snaps from the press junket. Kidman, who starred in a viral AMC ad four years ago, referenced one of her lines in a caption for a video she also shared of the Practical Magic 2 screening.

"We come to this place for (practical) magic…" it read. The video showed Kidman and her co-stars siting front row in the theater and toasting with the fans as everyone held Midnight Margaritas before the screening began.