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Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Kids in Surprise Mother's Day Post

They're three peas in a pod

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 11, 2026
2:48pm
Sandra Bullock 720x780
Matt Baron/BEI

Sunday, May 10 was Mother’s Day in the U.S., and if your social feeds looked anything like mine, they were probably overflowing with brunch pics, breakfast-in-bed setups, heartfelt captions, and a healthy dose of throwback photos from friends, family, and even some of your favorite celebs. One celeb post that genuinely stood out to me came from Sandra Bullock and that's because the actress gave fans something especially unexpected: a rare glimpse of her children.

Sandra, 61, took to Instagram with a carousel of throwbacks, including a sweet photo featuring her kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 11.

In the final image of the post, the Practical Magic star is seen looking up toward the sky while a younger Louis and Laila sit in her lap, seemingly dressed in costumes.

She also included a touching mix of family memories: one photo shows her speaking with her late grandmother, and another captures her late mother, Helga Meyer, holding Sandra and her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado as children in the snow.

“To all the mamas, No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother’s Day. We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime,” the caption read. “Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you,” adding, “Sorry I was such a brat.”

The Miss Congeniality star also kept things light and relatable on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself relaxing on the couch with her two dogs and writing, “And a very Happy Mother's Day to all the fur mamas out there,” giving a shoutout to pet parents everywhere.

Sandra Bullock Instagram
Sandra Bullock/Instagram

Sandra became a mom in January 2010 when she adopted her son Louis at just three-and-a-half months old. A few years later, in 2015, she expanded her family again, welcoming her daughter Laila through adoption when Laila was was two-and-a-half years old.

Because she tends to keep her family life very private, this kind of post definitely felt like a rare peek behind the curtain and fans noticed. The comments quickly filled with love and appreciation.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Sandra! You are incredible and such an inspiring mother,” one person wrote. Another added, “You are amazing,” while someone else shared, “Love this so much…They are so proud.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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