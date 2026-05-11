Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Kids in Surprise Mother's Day Post

Sunday, May 10 was Mother’s Day in the U.S., and if your social feeds looked anything like mine, they were probably overflowing with brunch pics, breakfast-in-bed setups, heartfelt captions, and a healthy dose of throwback photos from friends, family, and even some of your favorite celebs. One celeb post that genuinely stood out to me came from Sandra Bullock and that's because the actress gave fans something especially unexpected: a rare glimpse of her children.

Sandra, 61, took to Instagram with a carousel of throwbacks, including a sweet photo featuring her kids, Louis, 16, and Laila, 11.

In the final image of the post, the Practical Magic star is seen looking up toward the sky while a younger Louis and Laila sit in her lap, seemingly dressed in costumes.