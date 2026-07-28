Nicole Kidman Posts Stunning Photo of Herself and Sandra Bullock Walking Alone in a Field

This weekend was packed with major entertainment moments. Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey arrived, San Diego Comic-Con revealed a major Black Panther 3 casting update, and Ryan Gosling officially joined the MCU conversation, just to name a few. But one of the sweetest moments came from Sandra Bullock’s 62nd birthday celebration and a heartfelt tribute from her longtime friend and Practical Magic co-star Nicole Kidman.

Taking to social media, Nicole, 59, shared a throwback-style photo to her Instagram Stories featuring the two actresses walking through a hazy field as the sun rises or sets behind them.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful witchy sister,” Nicole wrote over the photo, adding two purple heart emojis.