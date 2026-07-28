About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Nicole Kidman Posts Stunning Photo of Herself and Sandra Bullock Walking Alone in a Field

Things are getting 'witchy'

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 28, 2026
3:34pm
Nicole Kidman Sandra Bullock 720x780
Matt Baron/BEI

This weekend was packed with major entertainment moments. Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey arrived, San Diego Comic-Con revealed a major Black Panther 3 casting update, and Ryan Gosling officially joined the MCU conversation, just to name a few. But one of the sweetest moments came from Sandra Bullock’s 62nd birthday celebration and a heartfelt tribute from her longtime friend and Practical Magic co-star Nicole Kidman.

Taking to social media, Nicole, 59, shared a throwback-style photo to her Instagram Stories featuring the two actresses walking through a hazy field as the sun rises or sets behind them.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful witchy sister,” Nicole wrote over the photo, adding two purple heart emojis.

Nicole Kidman Sandra Bullock Birthday Tribute
Nicole Kidman/Instagram

While I can’t confirm whether Sandra and Nicole are actual witches, their iconic Practical Magic characters, and the ones they’ll soon reprise in the upcoming sequel, certainly are. So, Nicole’s caption feels like a fitting nod to the magical bond fans have loved for decades.

The post also mirrors the sweet birthday tribute Sandra shared for Nicole back in June. Sandra celebrated her onscreen sister’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram video highlighting their friendship over the years.

“Happy birthday to my witchy sister. Call it magic when I’m next to you,” Bullock captioned the compilation, which featured memorable moments from their friendship, including scenes from Practical Magic, behind-the-scenes footage, and clips from their girls’ night at a Coldplay concert in 2025.

Practical Magic 2, due out in September, will pick up after the events of the original 1998 film, which was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel. This time around, the Owens family legacy remains at the center of the story as new secrets emerge, forcing the sisters to confront parts of their past they thought they had already left behind.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Sandra Bullock Shares Rare 'Practical Magic 2' BTS Photos—and a 2-Word Message for Fans

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe