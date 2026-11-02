Sandra Bullock Gives Fans a Rare Look at Her Kids in Halloween Throwbacks

There's nothing like a good trip down memory lane, especially when it involves adorable childhood photos and some seriously impressive Halloween costumes. And Sandra Bullock gave us just that with a little peek into her family Halloween photo album.

On Oct. 31, the Practical Magic 2 actress took to Instagram to share a collection of never-before-seen Halloween photos and videos featuring her two children, son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 13.

The lead photo features Bullock dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, while her young son is sporting a Buzz Lightyear costume topped off with a Frankenstein face mask. The carousel also features a video of little Louis attempting to recite Buzz's famous catchphrase. When Bullock asks what the character says, he initially responds, "Hail," before eventually getting it right with "To infinity and beyond!" (See the post here.)