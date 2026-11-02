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Sandra Bullock Gives Fans a Rare Look at Her Kids in Halloween Throwbacks

Such boo-tiful memories

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 2, 2026
4:19pm
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Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

There's nothing like a good trip down memory lane, especially when it involves adorable childhood photos and some seriously impressive Halloween costumes. And Sandra Bullock gave us just that with a little peek into her family Halloween photo album.

On Oct. 31, the Practical Magic 2 actress took to Instagram to share a collection of never-before-seen Halloween photos and videos featuring her two children, son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 13.

The lead photo features Bullock dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, while her young son is sporting a Buzz Lightyear costume topped off with a Frankenstein face mask. The carousel also features a video of little Louis attempting to recite Buzz's famous catchphrase. When Bullock asks what the character says, he initially responds, "Hail," before eventually getting it right with "To infinity and beyond!" (See the post here.)

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Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com / Shutterstock

Another photo features Bullock and Laila dressed up together, with the actress sporting a sock monkey costume and her daughter dressed as one of the little green aliens from the beloved Pixar franchise. Even the family dogs got in on the Halloween fun, with one dressed as the Pope. The carousel also includes a throwback to Bullock's own childhood.

"Nothing is off limits in this household. Happy Halloween from us," the Oscar winner captioned the post.

And while these photos offer a fun look at some of the family's favorite Halloween memories, Bullock, who typically keeps her children out of the spotlight, has also been opening up more candidly about motherhood lately.

In September, the actress made a rare admission about raising her two children during an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Practical Magic 2.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, she reflected on how her kids have influenced her over the years.

“What’s amazing is that something happens when you have kids and you stop being the influence on them and they become the influence on you,” she shared.

She also revealed the different ways Louis and Laila have shaped her perspective, calling her son her “steadfast moral barometer” and explaining that her daughter helps her with “spotting things and thinking forward.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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