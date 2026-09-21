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Sandra Bullock Just Made a Rare Admission About Raising Her Two Kids

She's one proud mama

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 21, 2026
2:00pm
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Lisa O'Connor/AFF-USA

It’s not every day, or even every year, that we get a glimpse into Sandra Bullock’s life. And when it comes to her two kids, those moments are even rarer. But thanks to the press tour for Practical Magic 2, the actress has been sharing a few more personal details. After recently giving fans a rare look at her son and daughter, she’s now opening up about the surprising ways they’ve shaped her as a parent.

Sandra, 62, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Practical Magic 2 on August 31, where she spoke with Access Hollywood about her children, son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 12.

“What’s amazing is that something happens when you have kids and you stop being the influence on them and they become the influence on you,” the actress shared. “Louis’ my steadfast moral barometer, ‘I’m always like what would Louis do?’ And when it comes to spotting things and thinking forward, it’s Lai (Laila).”

“It’s just like they’re so completely different but yet they give me two halves of a whole that just it’s amazing,” she added.

Sandra’s sweet admission came shortly after she revealed that both of her kids actually make an appearance in Practical Magic 2, although viewers may have to pay close attention to spot them.

“They’re in the movie but not in an obvious way to you,” she shared. “I can’t wait to sort of show them where it is; they don’t know where it is.”

In the highly anticipated sequel, Sandra and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, picking up the story after the events of the original film.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel, the first movie introduced viewers to the Owens family and its complicated history with magic. Now, the family legacy is back in focus as new secrets emerge and the sisters are forced to confront parts of their past they thought they had left behind.

The sequel also brings the next generation into the story, with Sally’s daughters, Kylie and Antonia, taking on a bigger role as the family’s curse continues to loom large.

Practical Magic 2 hit theaters September 11.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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