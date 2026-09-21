Sandra Bullock Just Made a Rare Admission About Raising Her Two Kids

It’s not every day, or even every year, that we get a glimpse into Sandra Bullock’s life. And when it comes to her two kids, those moments are even rarer. But thanks to the press tour for Practical Magic 2, the actress has been sharing a few more personal details. After recently giving fans a rare look at her son and daughter, she’s now opening up about the surprising ways they’ve shaped her as a parent.

Sandra, 62, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Practical Magic 2 on August 31, where she spoke with Access Hollywood about her children, son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 12.

“What’s amazing is that something happens when you have kids and you stop being the influence on them and they become the influence on you,” the actress shared. “Louis’ my steadfast moral barometer, ‘I’m always like what would Louis do?’ And when it comes to spotting things and thinking forward, it’s Lai (Laila).”