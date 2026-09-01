Practical Magic 2 is hitting theaters September 11, and the stars have been hard at work, zipping from premiere to premiere. After a stint in London, they've touched down stateside for the Los Angeles premiere, and Nicole Kidman came to dazzle in a sheer, witchy black dress befitting of her character, Gillian Owens.
Nicole Kidman Dazzles in Sheer, Witchy Look for 'Practical Magic 2' L.A. Premiere
Plus, Sandra Bullock dons a plunging gown of her own
Kidman walked the red carpet in a black lace Versace dress. The design featured an asymmetrical skirt and dropped waist that felt reminiscent of the 1920s aesthetic going around right now. The plunging sweetheart neckline led to an even deeper scoop-neck cutout in the back; Kidman completed the look with a coordinating choker and stilettos.
Meanwhile, the actress' co-star, Sandra Bullock, also came in a stunning gown with a deep V neckline. The custom Louis Vuitton dress had an exaggerated swallowtail collar that felt very Wednesday-esque, plus dramatic cuffs, both of which stood out against the black velvet.
My personal favorite look from the red carpet was Joey King's sculpted, feathered confection by Ilya Migmoon, with a conical bustier and two-tone panniers that formed a mermaid skirt that flared out in a splatter of lace. Unsettling but interesting and on-theme were the black bird feathers that protruded from the back.
In the sequel, King will play Kylie Owens, Sally Owens' (Bullock) daughter, alongside Maisie Williams who takes the role of Kylie's sister, Antonia. The siblings must journey from their Massachusetts home with their mother and aunt to England, seeking to break the family curse that has haunted the women for generations.