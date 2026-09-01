Nicole Kidman Dazzles in Sheer, Witchy Look for 'Practical Magic 2' L.A. Premiere

Meanwhile, the actress' co-star, Sandra Bullock, also came in a stunning gown with a deep V neckline. The custom Louis Vuitton dress had an exaggerated swallowtail collar that felt very Wednesday-esque, plus dramatic cuffs, both of which stood out against the black velvet.

My personal favorite look from the red carpet was Joey King's sculpted, feathered confection by Ilya Migmoon, with a conical bustier and two-tone panniers that formed a mermaid skirt that flared out in a splatter of lace. Unsettling but interesting and on-theme were the black bird feathers that protruded from the back.

In the sequel, King will play Kylie Owens, Sally Owens' (Bullock) daughter, alongside Maisie Williams who takes the role of Kylie's sister, Antonia. The siblings must journey from their Massachusetts home with their mother and aunt to England, seeking to break the family curse that has haunted the women for generations.