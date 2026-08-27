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Sandra Bullock Rocks Bold Animal Print Dress with Thigh-High Slit (and Reveals Her Alter Ego’s Name)

Say hello to her wild side

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 27, 2026
3:50pm
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Matt Baron/BEI

Beyoncé has Sasha Fierce, David Bowie had Ziggy Stardust, and Eminem has Slim Shady. Defined as a second self or an alternate side of someone’s personality that differs from their usual behavior, alter egos have long been a celebrity staple. Now, Sandra Bullock is getting in on the fun, and she just revealed the name of her own.

Bullock, 62, attended the Practical Magic 2 European premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 26, where she hit the red carpet in a bold, strapless leopard-print Givenchy by Sarah Burton dress. The look featured a thigh-high slit and dramatic draping that gathered at the top of her hip.

The longtime actress shared a video recap of the evening, which kicked off with a clip from an interview where a reporter complimented the “energy” Bullock brought to the premiere.

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ANDY RAIN/EPA / Shutterstock

“I brought an energy. I did. It’s my alter ego tonight. Her name is Saffron,” Bullock revealed.

“Don’t ask where it came from but she just arrived,” she added.

The rest of the recap showed behind-the-scenes clips from the event, including the The Blind Side star riding in a van, where she explained that, much like Cinderella, her alter ego has a strict time limit.

“How many hours will Saffron be alive?” she rhetorically asked.

“She came alive an hour ago, so at like 6 p.m. Saffron woke up and then Saffron stops at midnight,” Bullock said with a laugh. “She turns into Sandy.”

Bullock captioned the August 27 Instagram post, “Saffron is dancing with herself… and the Owens sisters.”

The recap comes just weeks before Bullock returns to the big screen in Practical Magic 2, which hits theaters September 11. She and Nicole Kidman are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the long-awaited sequel, which picks up after the events of the original film.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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