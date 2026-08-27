Sandra Bullock Rocks Bold Animal Print Dress with Thigh-High Slit (and Reveals Her Alter Ego’s Name)

Beyoncé has Sasha Fierce, David Bowie had Ziggy Stardust, and Eminem has Slim Shady. Defined as a second self or an alternate side of someone’s personality that differs from their usual behavior, alter egos have long been a celebrity staple. Now, Sandra Bullock is getting in on the fun, and she just revealed the name of her own.

Bullock, 62, attended the Practical Magic 2 European premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on August 26, where she hit the red carpet in a bold, strapless leopard-print Givenchy by Sarah Burton dress. The look featured a thigh-high slit and dramatic draping that gathered at the top of her hip.

The longtime actress shared a video recap of the evening, which kicked off with a clip from an interview where a reporter complimented the “energy” Bullock brought to the premiere.