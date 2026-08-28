Nicole Kidman Flaunts Her Natural Curls on an Icelandic Cruise

"Beautiful country, trip of a lifetime," Kidman wrote in the caption. She accompanied it with a carousel of photos aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The program whisks travelers away to destinations like Alaska, Asia, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

The lead image featured Kidman in a gray sweater and jeans leaning over the ship's railing as they cruised along the coast, her hair flying in the wind. She was accompanied by family members, including her sister, the lawyer Antonia Marran, as they walked the country's rugged paths and enjoyed the ship's luxe amenities.