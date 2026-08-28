Confession: I didn't even know that Nicole Kidman had naturally curly hair. From the red carpet to her many film and TV appearances, I've always seen the actress' hair straight, blown-out or curled with a styling tool. But on a recent jaunt to Iceland with her family, the Scarpetta star let her natural hair fly in the wind.
Nicole Kidman Flaunts Her Natural Curls on an Icelandic Cruise
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"Beautiful country, trip of a lifetime," Kidman wrote in the caption. She accompanied it with a carousel of photos aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The program whisks travelers away to destinations like Alaska, Asia, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.
The lead image featured Kidman in a gray sweater and jeans leaning over the ship's railing as they cruised along the coast, her hair flying in the wind. She was accompanied by family members, including her sister, the lawyer Antonia Marran, as they walked the country's rugged paths and enjoyed the ship's luxe amenities.
Kidman is currently on a press tour for the release of Practical Magic 2, out September 11. She and co-star Sandra Bullock recently walked the red carpet in London, with the former in custom Chanel and the latter in Givenchy. The duo have reprised their roles as the Owens sisters, while shepherding in a new generation played by Maisie Williams and Joey King as Sally Owens' (Bullock) daughters, Antonia and Kylie. In the second installment, the family travels to England to confront the curse that has haunted them for generations, and that threatens to tear them apart for good.