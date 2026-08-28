About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Nicole Kidman Flaunts Her Natural Curls on an Icelandic Cruise

Fall style inspo

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Aug 28, 2026
2:48pm
nicole kidman natural curls iceland
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Confession: I didn't even know that Nicole Kidman had naturally curly hair. From the red carpet to her many film and TV appearances, I've always seen the actress' hair straight, blown-out or curled with a styling tool. But on a recent jaunt to Iceland with her family, the Scarpetta star let her natural hair fly in the wind.

"Beautiful country, trip of a lifetime," Kidman wrote in the caption. She accompanied it with a carousel of photos aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The program whisks travelers away to destinations like Alaska, Asia, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

The lead image featured Kidman in a gray sweater and jeans leaning over the ship's railing as they cruised along the coast, her hair flying in the wind. She was accompanied by family members, including her sister, the lawyer Antonia Marran, as they walked the country's rugged paths and enjoyed the ship's luxe amenities.

Kidman is currently on a press tour for the release of Practical Magic 2, out September 11. She and co-star Sandra Bullock recently walked the red carpet in London, with the former in custom Chanel and the latter in Givenchy. The duo have reprised their roles as the Owens sisters, while shepherding in a new generation played by Maisie Williams and Joey King as Sally Owens' (Bullock) daughters, Antonia and Kylie. In the second installment, the family travels to England to confront the curse that has haunted them for generations, and that threatens to tear them apart for good.

RELATED

Sandra Bullock Shares Rare 'Practical Magic 2' BTS Photos—and a 2-Word Message for Fans

Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe