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Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Kids in New Summer Recap

They're all grown up

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 19, 2026
2:46pm
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John Salangsang

Summer may not officially end until September 22, but once August starts winding down, it definitely feels like the season is over. With people heading back to work, kids returning to school and everyone squeezing in those final summer plans, it’s basically the perfect time for a life recap. Celebrities are getting in on the trend, too, and Sandra Bullock just shared one that included a rare glimpse of her two children.

Bullock, 62, is mom to son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 12, whom she adopted in her late 40s. On August 19, the Blind Side star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos documenting her life lately. Among the snapshots was a rare photo of her children, seen from behind as they walked along a road.

Sandra Bullock Instagram
Sandra Bullock/Instagram

The photo dump also featured Bullock holding open the entrance of a home with a small tan dog by her side, a photo with fellow actor Jason Bateman, a fish in a net, birthday cupcakes, a scene from Practical Magic 2 with Joey King, a Dairy Queen cup and a visit to her mother's cemetery plot.

"Friends, family, fun, fishies, furries, aaaand work," Bullock captioned the post.

The recap comes just weeks before Bullock returns to the big screen in Practical Magic 2, which hits theaters September 11. She and Nicole Kidman are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the long-awaited sequel, which picks up after the events of the original film.

This time around, the Owens family legacy is once again front and center as new secrets force the sisters to confront things they thought they had left behind.

The sequel also brings the next generation into the story, with one of Sally’s daughters playing a bigger role in trying to break the family curse.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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