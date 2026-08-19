Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Kids in New Summer Recap

Summer may not officially end until September 22, but once August starts winding down, it definitely feels like the season is over. With people heading back to work, kids returning to school and everyone squeezing in those final summer plans, it’s basically the perfect time for a life recap. Celebrities are getting in on the trend, too, and Sandra Bullock just shared one that included a rare glimpse of her two children.

Bullock, 62, is mom to son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 12, whom she adopted in her late 40s. On August 19, the Blind Side star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos documenting her life lately. Among the snapshots was a rare photo of her children, seen from behind as they walked along a road.