Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's Body Language Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

When it comes to relationships, we all know by now that body language can say wayyy more than words ever could. And that applies to friendships just as much as it does to romantic relationships. Case in point: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.

The longtime friends have known each other for nearly three decades, and as they hit the press circuit for their upcoming movie, Practical Magic 2, their body language seems to be saying one thing loud and clear: these two are still incredibly close.

If you've seen any of their photos from the press tour, it's pretty hard to miss just how comfortable they seem around each other. This doesn't feel like the classic celebrity photo-op where two people awkwardly throw an arm around each other and smile for the cameras. Instead, they repeatedly move toward one another, with both women seemingly happy to engage in the physical contact.