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Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's Body Language Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

It's undeniable

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 7, 2026
1:00pm
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Image Press Agency

When it comes to relationships, we all know by now that body language can say wayyy more than words ever could. And that applies to friendships just as much as it does to romantic relationships. Case in point: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.

The longtime friends have known each other for nearly three decades, and as they hit the press circuit for their upcoming movie, Practical Magic 2, their body language seems to be saying one thing loud and clear: these two are still incredibly close.

If you've seen any of their photos from the press tour, it's pretty hard to miss just how comfortable they seem around each other. This doesn't feel like the classic celebrity photo-op where two people awkwardly throw an arm around each other and smile for the cameras. Instead, they repeatedly move toward one another, with both women seemingly happy to engage in the physical contact.

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Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com

Take this photo (above), for example. Rather than facing the camera, they're turned toward each other, smiling and clearly engaged with one another. Their bodies are close, there's casual contact around the waist and arms, and neither appears to be creating any distance. The whole interaction feels relaxed, natural and, dare I say, genuinely fun.

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Phil Lewis/SOPA Images / Shutterstock

Then there's the hand-holding.

The interesting part isn't simply that they're holding hands, but how effortlessly they're doing it. Their hands are relaxed and positioned naturally between them, rather than being held up like a very obvious photo-op. They're also walking alongside each other at the same pace, creating a subtle sense of coordination and togetherness.

And the friendship vibes aren't limited to the red carpet.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of Practical Magic 2, the two are seen fully embracing. This isn't the quick celebrity half-hug where everyone keeps a polite amount of space between their bodies. They're wrapped around each other, with their heads close together, making the moment feel especially familiar and affectionate.

In a nutshell, the friendship vibes are extremely cozy. These two don't just look like co-stars. They look like friends who genuinely enjoy being around each other.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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