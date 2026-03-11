The Royal Family’s New Recap Video Is Sweet But the Song Choice Made Me Pause

If there’s one thing the royal family is consistent about, it’s keeping followers updated on their latest outings via social media. Whether it’s the family attending the annual Commonwealth Day service or a royal spotlighting one of their causes, there’s almost always a polished recap posted shortly after. So naturally, the palace did the same following Queen Camilla’s latest engagement. But this time, one small detail felt noticeably different: the music.
On March 11, Buckingham Palace shared a video highlighting Queen Camilla’s afternoon spent with what they described as “brilliant women” from all walks of life. The montage features the queen greeting and chatting with guests, including English actress Hannah Waddingham, during the reception. At first glance, it’s the kind of elegant recap royal watchers are used to seeing. But then the soundtrack kicked in and I had to pause.