news

The Royal Family’s New Recap Video Is Sweet But the Song Choice Made Me Pause

Well, I wasn't expecting that

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Mar 11, 2026
2:31pm
King Charles and Camilla
Arthur Edwards-The Sun/POOL supplied by Splash News

If there’s one thing the royal family is consistent about, it’s keeping followers updated on their latest outings via social media. Whether it’s the family attending the annual Commonwealth Day service or a royal spotlighting one of their causes, there’s almost always a polished recap posted shortly after. So naturally, the palace did the same following Queen Camilla’s latest engagement. But this time, one small detail felt noticeably different: the music.

On March 11, Buckingham Palace shared a video highlighting Queen Camilla’s afternoon spent with what they described as “brilliant women” from all walks of life. The montage features the queen greeting and chatting with guests, including English actress Hannah Waddingham, during the reception. At first glance, it’s the kind of elegant recap royal watchers are used to seeing. But then the soundtrack kicked in and I had to pause.

Instead of the calm instrumental music the palace typically uses for these clips, the video was set to none other than “Who’s That Girl” by Eve.

It was such an unexpected (and honestly fun) choice that I immediately replayed the video and turned up the volume just to make sure I heard it correctly. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who noticed the switch-up. Several commenters pointed it out as well, with one writing, “Love the music choice,” while others chimed in by quoting the song’s lyrics, including the iconic line, “They wanna knowwwwwwww.”

While the track might feel like a surprising pick for a royal post, it actually makes sense given the focus of the event.

“Women of the World! Yesterday afternoon, The Queen celebrated brilliant women from all spheres of life - from the Arts to Education and Business, and people working to eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls,” the palace captioned the video.

“The reception comes as @WOWglobal marks 15 years of working together to drive an equal and inclusive future for women, girls and non-binary people,” it continued. “Her Majesty has been President since 2015.”

