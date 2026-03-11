The Royal Family’s New Recap Video Is Sweet But the Song Choice Made Me Pause

Instead of the calm instrumental music the palace typically uses for these clips, the video was set to none other than “Who’s That Girl” by Eve.

It was such an unexpected (and honestly fun) choice that I immediately replayed the video and turned up the volume just to make sure I heard it correctly. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one who noticed the switch-up. Several commenters pointed it out as well, with one writing, “Love the music choice,” while others chimed in by quoting the song’s lyrics, including the iconic line, “They wanna knowwwwwwww.”

While the track might feel like a surprising pick for a royal post, it actually makes sense given the focus of the event.

“Women of the World! Yesterday afternoon, The Queen celebrated brilliant women from all spheres of life - from the Arts to Education and Business, and people working to eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls,” the palace captioned the video.