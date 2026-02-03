About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Has a ‘Second Mother’ Figure in His Life (No, It’s Not Camilla)

Princess Diana passed in 1997

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 3, 2026
6:44pm
When it comes to family, the definition isn’t always so black and white. Sure, there’s the family you’re related to by blood but then there’s also the people who show up for you, guide you and feel like family in every way that matters. And yes, that idea apparently applies to the royal family, too. Case in point: Prince William.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Prince of Wales has someone in his life who functions as a “second mother” and no, it’s not Queen Camilla. Instead, that role is filled by his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.

“They have a very close relationship and always have,” he explained, per Marie Claire. “William always had a good relationship with both Kate’s parents, but especially her mother, Carole. When I was working with the family, he used to go and spend weekends at their house, which I know he really enjoyed.”

According to Harrold, that relationship runs deep. He went on to say that Prince William looks to Carole Middleton “as a second mother,” adding that “he would speak to her when anything worries him, and if he wants advice or guidance. It’s always been the way.”

The connection makes sense, especially when you consider William’s past. The prince was just 15 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died. While nearly three decades have passed since her death, her presence still looms large in his life and he continues to honor her legacy in meaningful ways.

In fact, he did just that during a November 2025 visit to Brazil. While there, Prince William recreated a poignant photo his mother took 35 years earlier. Back in 1991, Princess Diana posed in front of Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. On November 5, the Prince of Wales paid tribute by standing in the same spot, dressed in his signature navy suit, with the nearly 100-foot statue behind him.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the moment’s emotional significance.

“The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days,” the spokesperson said, according to People. “He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.”

