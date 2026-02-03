Prince William Has a ‘Second Mother’ Figure in His Life (No, It’s Not Camilla)

When it comes to family, the definition isn’t always so black and white. Sure, there’s the family you’re related to by blood but then there’s also the people who show up for you, guide you and feel like family in every way that matters. And yes, that idea apparently applies to the royal family, too. Case in point: Prince William.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Prince of Wales has someone in his life who functions as a “second mother” and no, it’s not Queen Camilla. Instead, that role is filled by his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.

“They have a very close relationship and always have,” he explained, per Marie Claire. “William always had a good relationship with both Kate’s parents, but especially her mother, Carole. When I was working with the family, he used to go and spend weekends at their house, which I know he really enjoyed.”