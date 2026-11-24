But this wasn't just a quick stop for a photo. The meeting was part of the traditional annual discussions between the prime minister and the heir to the throne, giving the two an opportunity to talk about issues affecting the country.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, their conversation covered shared priorities, including tackling homelessness, defense and security, and the Commonwealth. They also discussed William's recent Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, with Burnham congratulating the prince on the event and its winners.

Homelessness is a particularly meaningful issue for William, who launched his Homewards initiative in 2023. The five-year program aims to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated by bringing together local organizations and communities to develop long-term solutions. Burnham has also made addressing homelessness a priority.

And while this marks William's first visit to the prime minister's official residence, it's hardly his only major first of the year. Earlier this month, he took on a guest-editing role for Country Life, offering a closer look at his favorite things, his love of the countryside and the causes closest to his heart in the magazine's Nov. 11 issue.