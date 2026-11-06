Prince Harry Is Already Back in the U.S. After Recent Move to the U.K.

It's only been a few months since Prince Harry returned to the U.K. with his family, but the Duke of Sussex is already back on American soil. While Harry frequently travels for the Invictus Games and other charitable commitments, his latest trip to the U.S. was a little different. This time, there was no big announcement or public appearance. So, what brought him back?

According to People, Harry, 42, was spotted at the upscale Lotte New York Palace hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, Nov. 2, and it looks like business was on the agenda. The Duke was reportedly seen chatting with another person inside the hotel's elegant Gold Room during what appeared to be a business meeting.

“The Duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships,” a spokesperson for Harry confirmed to People. “Further details will be shared in due course.”