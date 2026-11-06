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Prince Harry Is Already Back in the U.S. After Recent Move to the U.K.

The Duke was spotted at a luxe NYC hotel

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By Clara Stein
Published Nov 6, 2026
3:47pm
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SplashNews.com

It's only been a few months since Prince Harry returned to the U.K. with his family, but the Duke of Sussex is already back on American soil. While Harry frequently travels for the Invictus Games and other charitable commitments, his latest trip to the U.S. was a little different. This time, there was no big announcement or public appearance. So, what brought him back?

According to People, Harry, 42, was spotted at the upscale Lotte New York Palace hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, Nov. 2, and it looks like business was on the agenda. The Duke was reportedly seen chatting with another person inside the hotel's elegant Gold Room during what appeared to be a business meeting.

“The Duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships,” a spokesperson for Harry confirmed to People. “Further details will be shared in due course.”

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Janet Mayer / Shutterstock

Harry's latest visit comes after he, Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, returned to the U.K. in August. The move came six years after the couple stepped back from their senior royal duties and settled in California.

So far, the family seems to be enjoying the change of scenery.

“The kids are happy in school,” Harry told Canadian broadcaster CTV in September.

“It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil,” he added. “It gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus Birmingham in the games July next year.”

While Archie and Lilibet appear to be settling into their new school routine, the family is still figuring out its living arrangements.

According to a Nov. 2 report from the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan, 45, have moved into a different property on a wealthy friend's estate in the Cotswolds.

The family had reportedly been staying in the main house on the businessman's property before making the switch.

"They were living in the main house," the insider shared. "They have now moved to a property on the estate."

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Clara Stein

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