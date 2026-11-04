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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Living Arrangement Is Not What You'd Expect

Plot twist

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 4, 2026
3:46pm
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When it comes to finding a new place to call home, most people start with a wish list: a little more space, a nice backyard and maybe a walk-in closet. But when you're Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the house hunt looks a little different. After trading their California lifestyle for a fresh start in the U.K. earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly found a new place to settle down. And here's the twist: They're not exactly moving into a home of their own.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, have moved into another property on a wealthy friend's estate in the Cotswolds, where they've been staying with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, since returning to the U.K. in August, according to a Nov. 2 report via the Daily Mail.

The family had initially been staying in the main house on the businessman's property, but a source told the Daily Mail that they've since switched residences. "They were living in the main house," the insider shared. "They have now moved to a property on the estate."

Harry reportedly became friends with the businessman through their shared support of military charities, and the friend is said to be happy to have the Sussexes and their children remain on his property. The couple are also reportedly holding on to their $14.5 million Montecito, California, mansion, which continues to be maintained.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the couple have been linked to a Cotswolds property.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly exploring real estate options in the picturesque English countryside, including a sprawling mansion listed for £12 million (roughly $16 million). The area surrounding Stow-on-the-Wold was said to be of particular interest to the couple.

While their latest reported move suggests they're getting more comfortable in their U.K. surroundings, it looks like the Sussexes still have a few real estate chapters left to write.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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