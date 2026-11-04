Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Living Arrangement Is Not What You'd Expect

When it comes to finding a new place to call home, most people start with a wish list: a little more space, a nice backyard and maybe a walk-in closet. But when you're Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the house hunt looks a little different. After trading their California lifestyle for a fresh start in the U.K. earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly found a new place to settle down. And here's the twist: They're not exactly moving into a home of their own.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, have moved into another property on a wealthy friend's estate in the Cotswolds, where they've been staying with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, since returning to the U.K. in August, according to a Nov. 2 report via the Daily Mail.