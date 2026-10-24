Meghan Markle Expands Her Brand with a New As Ever Homeware Collection (And It's So Chic)

Meghan Markle is giving fans even more to get excited about this holiday season. As Ever just dropped its Holiday Collection: Chapter Two, and it marks a first for the lifestyle brand: homeware!

The collection launched on Oct. 22 with a post on the brand’s social media featuring a video of Meghan walking through a home, lighting candles and setting tables, among other festive touches.

"The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two is here," the post was captioned. "Something for everyone on your list, from thoughtful gifts to seasonal favorites made for sharing."