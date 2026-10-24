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Meghan Markle Expands Her Brand with a New As Ever Homeware Collection (And It's So Chic)

Just in time for the holidays

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 24, 2026
2:00pm
Meghan Markle As Ever Holiday Collection Drop 2 720x780
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Meghan Markle is giving fans even more to get excited about this holiday season. As Ever just dropped its Holiday Collection: Chapter Two, and it marks a first for the lifestyle brand: homeware!

The collection launched on Oct. 22 with a post on the brand’s social media featuring a video of Meghan walking through a home, lighting candles and setting tables, among other festive touches.

"The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two is here," the post was captioned. "Something for everyone on your list, from thoughtful gifts to seasonal favorites made for sharing."

In another post, As Ever offered a closer look at one of its newest additions: a chic blue-and-white tea set.

"For tea at any hour. Our signature As ever Trellis pattern comes to life in classic blue and white porcelain, with a matching teapot and teacup & saucer made for leisurely moments and generous pours," the caption read.

But the tea set isn't the only new addition worth checking out. The holiday collection also expands two of the brand's signature fragrances, No. 084 and No. 519. Previously available only as candles, both scents now come in room sprays and reed diffusers. There's also a new Signature two-wick holiday candle featuring notes of white pine, juniper berry, cashmere and clove.

And yes, there's something for the four-legged members of the family, too. The brand has introduced its first pet product: a squeaky dog toy shaped like its signature raspberry spread jar.

Markle had been teasing the latest drop all week. On Oct. 19, she shared a short video preview and wrote, "A little more holiday magic is on its way."

The following day, she shared several snapshots of the new collection, adding, "There’s more to unwrap." Then, on Oct. 21, she kept the anticipation going with one more teaser: "The countdown is on."

Well, the countdown is officially over. All the new products are available now at AsEver.com.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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