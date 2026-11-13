PureWow Picks: 'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Reveals 9 Things She Can't Live Without

Nicola Coughlan has been on our radar ever since she stole the show (and made us belly laugh) in the hilarious series Derry Girls. She then showed off her romantic (and duplicitous) side in the fan-favorite Bridgerton. And she isn't slowing down anytime soon—we'll be seeing her in the next season of Only Murders in the Building and in a twisted new Netflix show.

As huge fans of the very, very busy actress, we had to ask her all about her favorite things (which are soon to be our favorite things). Here, Coughlan's exclusive PureWow Picks, aka 9 things she can't live without.