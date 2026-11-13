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PureWow Picks: 'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Reveals 9 Things She Can't Live Without

Including one very Brat sweatshirt

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Nov 13, 2026
9:09pm

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nicola coughlan UNIV 720x780
Shutterstock/PureWow

Nicola Coughlan has been on our radar ever since she stole the show (and made us belly laugh) in the hilarious series Derry Girls. She then showed off her romantic (and duplicitous) side in the fan-favorite Bridgerton. And she isn't slowing down anytime soon—we'll be seeing her in the next season of Only Murders in the Building and in a twisted new Netflix show.

As huge fans of the very, very busy actress, we had to ask her all about her favorite things (which are soon to be our favorite things). Here, Coughlan's exclusive PureWow Picks, aka 9 things she can't live without.

1. Lemonade at Lagana, London

“It's beautifully yellow in a way that you know it's just been homemade.”

nicola coughlan purewow picks brat sweatshirt
Amazon

2. Brat Sweatshirt

“I'll always wear a huge hooded sweater. I went to see Charli XCX on tour, and I got this enormous Brat sweatshirt, so that's the one I'm wearing most.”

nicola coughlan purewow picks london falling
Amazon

3. Patrick Radden Keefe Books

“I'm reading a lot of Patrick Radden Keefe at the moment. I read London Falling, and now I’m reading Empire of Pain.”

nicola coughlan trainline app purewow picks
Trainline

4. The Trainline App

“I really love to travel by train. I shot Doctor Who a couple of years ago in Cardiff, and I remember being offered that they could get a car that would bring me, but I was like, 'I would like to go by train.'”

nicola coughlan purewow picks undereye patches
Amazon

5. Under-Eye Patches

“I don't know if I'd go for the full sheet mask experience.”

nicola coughlan purewow picks asics sneakers
Amazon

6. Asics Sneakers

“A personal trainer told me I have very, very tiny feet. (I'm like a size 5!) ASICS is my brand. They're not super fancy, but I get one pair a year.” 

nicola coughlan purewow picks fisher and paykel fridge 1
Best Buy

7. Fisher & Paykel Fridge

“My god, I'm looking at it right now. I love that fridge.”

nicola coughlan purewow picks crossplay app
New York Times

8. The Crossplay App

“I'm doing a lot of Crossplay, the New York Times Scrabble game. I’m playing with my friends and getting very competitive.”

nicola coughlan purewow picks bottega bag
Nordstrom

9. Bottega Bag

“I quite love a fancy bag, so I have a little Bottega handbag that I put my things in. That was a special treat I bought myself for finishing a job.”

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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