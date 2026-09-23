How PinkPantheress Stays Incognito in Public

PinkPantheress is one of three stars, also including Solange and Joe Burrow, to take part in Chrome's "Unfinished Projects" campaign, where they each bring their passions and creative ideas to life (in her case, a personally designed pair of ballet flats). This will all culminate with an exhibition on The High Line in New York City from September 24-27.

The "Stateside" singer said, "Obviously, I've wanted to make a pair of shoes for a while. I'm pretty tall, so I thought to myself, 'what is something that I sure-fire am wearing every day'? And it was essentially a ballet flat. And I think when it comes to design for me, fashion and music go hand-in-hand, and they're both important ways I express myself. So, I thought, 'why not try something that is such a staple in my wardrobe like a ballet flat?'"

As for where she got her itch to dabble in fashion, she told me, "Because of how my mom dressed, I definitely have a broader range of things that I like to have in my closet. I like to give everything a chance. I will never just discard any item of clothing because it has an ugly pattern on it. I'm very down to try clothing in every style because my mom had a lot of range. She's definitely got a unique sense of style, so I definitely take after her."

As for what else is in her closet at the moment? "I love capris, I'm always wearing capris, like even right now I'm wearing them."