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How PinkPantheress Stays Incognito in Public

And why she's never giving up her capris

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Sep 23, 2026
3:35pm
pinkpantheress interview
Google Chrome

The VMAs are this Sunday night, and musical star PinkPantheress is nominated for a whopping five moon men. But attending a fancy awards show is just the tip of the iceberg for the "Girl Like Me" singer. She also revealed to me she's "on set until, honestly, it could be midnight some days." And then, she's staying up to the wee hours being creative: "When it comes to my creative bouts, I'd say it begins around 12:00, and it ends around 3:00 in the goddamn morning." That's dedication.

And on top of all that, PinkPantheress has found the time to design her very own pair of ballet flats (thanks to a partnership with Google Chrome).

She sat down with me for an exclusive interview to discuss the collab, being inspired by her mom and never letting go of the capris she wears everywhere. 

PinkPantheress is one of three stars, also including Solange and Joe Burrow, to take part in Chrome's "Unfinished Projects" campaign, where they each bring their passions and creative ideas to life (in her case, a personally designed pair of ballet flats). This will all culminate with an exhibition on The High Line in New York City from September 24-27.

The "Stateside" singer said, "Obviously, I've wanted to make a pair of shoes for a while. I'm pretty tall, so I thought to myself, 'what is something that I sure-fire am wearing every day'? And it was essentially a ballet flat. And I think when it comes to design for me, fashion and music go hand-in-hand, and they're both important ways I express myself. So, I thought, 'why not try something that is such a staple in my wardrobe like a ballet flat?'"

As for where she got her itch to dabble in fashion, she told me, "Because of how my mom dressed, I definitely have a broader range of things that I like to have in my closet. I like to give everything a chance. I will never just discard any item of clothing because it has an ugly pattern on it. I'm very down to try clothing in every style because my mom had a lot of range. She's definitely got a unique sense of style, so I definitely take after her."

As for what else is in her closet at the moment? "I love capris, I'm always wearing capris, like even right now I'm wearing them."

pinkpantheress interview
Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA/Shutterstock

She also gave me the dirt on her busy daily schedule. "Since I'm on sets most days of the week, I'm up at 7:00. Despairingly. (laughs) It's not up to me at all. I have to use an alarm 100%. I'm not waking up easily."

She continued, "My routine is very quick; I'm very seasoned at this point. I use the most niche Korean skincare products. I don't know where to buy them from, only one person can source them for me. I'm not even trying to gatekeep, I genuinely just don't know the names of them!"

She then let slip a little insider secret about how she stays incognito when she finally leaves the house. "When I leave in the morning, I put a lot of things in place for people not to recognize me. When I'm really trying not to be seen, I will leave the house without my hair being done, and I think that helps a lot."

As for what's on the horizon for this mega-star? "I've been trying to have my own bag line. I hope a purse [is] next!"

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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