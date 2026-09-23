How PinkPantheress Stays Incognito in Public

The VMAs are this Sunday night, and musical star PinkPantheress is nominated for a whopping five moon men. But attending a fancy awards show is just the tip of the iceberg for the "Girl Like Me" singer. She also revealed to me she's "on set until, honestly, it could be midnight some days." And then, she's staying up to the wee hours being creative: "When it comes to my creative bouts, I'd say it begins around 12:00, and it ends around 3:00 in the goddamn morning." That's dedication.
And on top of all that, PinkPantheress has found the time to design her very own pair of ballet flats (thanks to a partnership with Google Chrome).
She sat down with me for an exclusive interview to discuss the collab, being inspired by her mom and never letting go of the capris she wears everywhere.