How to Watch the 2026 VMAs—Plus, the Huge Star Who's Opening the Show

The VMAs are without a doubt one of the most memorable awards shows of the year, from the stunning (and often shocking) red carpet looks, to the surprising appearances, acceptance speeches and celebrity antics. Not to mention the high-energy performances! And this year is bound to be no exception.

The 2026 VMAs are taking place at the Peacock Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, September 27 starting at 7:30 PM. And you can catch all the action right from home on CBS, MTV or Paramount+. Here, everything you need to how about how to watch the VMAs, who's hosting, who's performing and who's nominated.