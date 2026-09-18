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How to Watch the 2026 VMAs—Plus, the Huge Star Who's Opening the Show

Mother Madonna is back after 23 years

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Sep 18, 2026
how to watch the vmas snoop dogg
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

The VMAs are without a doubt one of the most memorable awards shows of the year, from the stunning (and often shocking) red carpet looks, to the surprising appearances, acceptance speeches and celebrity antics. Not to mention the high-energy performances! And this year is bound to be no exception.

The 2026 VMAs are taking place at the Peacock Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, September 27 starting at 7:30 PM. And you can catch all the action right from home on CBS, MTV or Paramount+. Here, everything you need to how about how to watch the VMAs, who's hosting, who's performing and who's nominated.

how to watch the vmas
Jorge Estrellado/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

How to Watch the VMAs

The 2026 VMAs will be airing Sunday, September 27, starting at 7:30 PM E.T. on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

Though the easiest method is to watch in real time on CBS or Paramount, you can also stream the awards show with a live subscription service, including Hulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV and Fubo.

how to watch the vmas snoop dogg host
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Who Is Hosting?

Rap icon and Martha Stewart BFF Snoop Dogg is set to host the VMAs this year.

In a statement Snoop said, “MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning. Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV – they gave hip-hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me. And doing it with my brother Van Toffler [the show’s producer] makes it even more special. Van was there during those early MTV days when we were changing the culture in real time, and we’ve got a whole lot of history together. Now we get to make some new history. The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget – and trust me, we’re gonna give y’all a few more. See you at the VMAs.”

how to watch the vmas
Splash by Shutterstock

Who Will Be Performing?

First of all (and most importantly), Madonna will be opening the VMAs this year in her first live performance at the ceremony since 2003 (you know, when she kissed Britney and Christina and we all lost our minds). Impressively, this will be Madonna's fifth time opening the awards show.

Also performing are LISA, Shaboozey, Sienna Spiro, and RAYE—though more big names are sure to take the stage as well.

how to watch vmas taylor swift nominee
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

Madonna has the most nominations this year with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with 9, Sabrina Carpenter with 7, Ariana Grande with 7, Zara Larsson with 5, Bruno Mars with 5, PinkPantheress with 5 and LISA with 4.

Who will take home the most moon men? You'll have to tune in on Sunday, September 27 to find out.

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Philip Mutz Headshot

Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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