news

Meghan Markle Just Dropped a Quiet Confession About Prince Harry

No seven year itch here

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 29, 2025
5:00pm
MeghanMarkle PrinceHarry
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

When it comes to our favorite celebrities, it’s easy to develop a parasocial relationship. “Parasocial”—the 2025 Word of the Year, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—is that one-sided connection you have with a public figure, fictional character or even AI. Naturally, fans are curious about celebrities’ lives. Some share a lot, others, not so much. Among the quieter types? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Fans of the royal couple are in for a treat though because Harper’s Bazaar recently interviewed the Duchess of Sussex, and she opened up about her husband of seven years.

Her candid confession? “He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t,” Meghan says.

“No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back,” she adds, “With Harry, you have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative.”

This isn’t the first time the Suits alum has shared insights into her relationship with Harry. In season two of With her. During episode three, she recounted falling in love with Harry during their unforgettable Botswana getaway nine years ago.

“It was our third date,” Meghan recalled. “We had two back-to-back dates in London in July 2016, and then went to Botswana and camped for five days together.”

“You really get to know someone when you’re in a little tent together and it’s like, ‘What is that outside the tent?’ ‘That’s an elephant.’ ‘Are we going to be safe?’ ‘Yeah, you’re safe,’” she laughed.

She also revealed that Botswana was where they first exchanged “I love yous.” When Tan asked who said it first, Meghan smiled, “He told me.”

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

