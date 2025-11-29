Meghan Markle Just Dropped a Quiet Confession About Prince Harry

When it comes to our favorite celebrities, it’s easy to develop a parasocial relationship. “Parasocial”—the 2025 Word of the Year, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—is that one-sided connection you have with a public figure, fictional character or even AI. Naturally, fans are curious about celebrities’ lives. Some share a lot, others, not so much. Among the quieter types? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Fans of the royal couple are in for a treat though because Harper’s Bazaar recently interviewed the Duchess of Sussex, and she opened up about her husband of seven years.