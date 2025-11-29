Meghan Markle Just Dropped a Quiet Confession About Prince Harry

Her candid confession? “He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t,” Meghan says.

“No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back,” she adds, “With Harry, you have someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative.”

This isn’t the first time the Suits alum has shared insights into her relationship with Harry. In season two of With her. During episode three, she recounted falling in love with Harry during their unforgettable Botswana getaway nine years ago.

“It was our third date,” Meghan recalled. “We had two back-to-back dates in London in July 2016, and then went to Botswana and camped for five days together.”

“You really get to know someone when you’re in a little tent together and it’s like, ‘What is that outside the tent?’ ‘That’s an elephant.’ ‘Are we going to be safe?’ ‘Yeah, you’re safe,’” she laughed.