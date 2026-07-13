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I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton's Stunning Slo-Mo Video That I Almost Missed What Was Hanging on Her Dress

It's baaaccckkk

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By Clara Stein
Published Jul 13, 2026
4:26pm

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Kate Middleton Bow Brooch 720x780
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If you somehow missed Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearances this year, don’t worry, because Buckingham Palace is making sure royal fans still get all the best moments. The official royal social media accounts have been sharing plenty of highlights, but one post in particular was exceptionally eye-catching: a stunning slow-motion video of the Princess of Wales that was so captivating, it almost distracted me from spotting a familiar royal accessory making its return, her iconic bow brooch.

In the July 11 video, Princess Catherine, 44, looked effortlessly elegant as she attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final wearing a vibrant red dress by Roland Mouret. The look featured a wrapped bodice, peplum detailing, a belted waist and an ankle-length skirt. (Similar vibes here and here.) She completed the ensemble with nude heels, a matching cream handbag, a pendant necklace, gold earrings, and, her brooch.

The return of the brooch comes shortly after Catherine made another stylish surprise appearance at Wimbledon on July 2. For that outing, the Princess of Wales kept things relaxed and summery in a breezy cornflower blue linen suit from one of her favorite designers, Gabriela Hearst. The chic oversized set was a standout moment on its own, but eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed her signature Wimbledon brooch was missing.

Wearing the accessory is more than just a fashion choice. It’s actually part of royal tradition. The deep green and purple bow brooch features the official colors of Wimbledon and is considered a special emblem associated with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The piece is reserved for the club’s president, vice-presidents, management committee members and select senior staff.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a role she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, the Princess of Wales has the special honor of wearing the symbol during the Championships. IIn fact, since stepping into the position, she had worn the brooch at every Wimbledon appearance until the July 2 one.

So while Princess Catherine's red dress may have been the first thing everyone noticed, the return of this tiny royal accessory was the detail that had longtime royal fans looking a little closer.

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Clara Stein

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