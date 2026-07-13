I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton's Stunning Slo-Mo Video That I Almost Missed What Was Hanging on Her Dress

If you somehow missed Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearances this year, don’t worry, because Buckingham Palace is making sure royal fans still get all the best moments. The official royal social media accounts have been sharing plenty of highlights, but one post in particular was exceptionally eye-catching: a stunning slow-motion video of the Princess of Wales that was so captivating, it almost distracted me from spotting a familiar royal accessory making its return, her iconic bow brooch.

In the July 11 video, Princess Catherine, 44, looked effortlessly elegant as she attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final wearing a vibrant red dress by Roland Mouret. The look featured a wrapped bodice, peplum detailing, a belted waist and an ankle-length skirt. (Similar vibes here and here.) She completed the ensemble with nude heels, a matching cream handbag, a pendant necklace, gold earrings, and, her brooch.