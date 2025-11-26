About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Dreamy Holiday Decorations (and One Detail She Always Misses)

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 26, 2025
9:00pm
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

When it comes to all things home and lifestyle, there are a few go-to experts and Joanna Gaines is definitely one of them. Whether she’s sharing a delicious chocolate chip cookie recipe, the perfect paint color or her latest décor ideas, she always delivers. And her newest home decor arrives right on time for the holiday season.

In a November 20 Instagram post, Joanna, 47, gave followers a peek at her festive décor, complete with tons of pine garland and not one but two Christmas trees. The real showstopper was the larger tree in the room, covered in shiny, glittering ornaments from top to bottom.

“Reporting back live from the farm, I found more ornaments for this tree! It looks a little more evenly distributed than the last time I shared,” she wrote, before joking, “Don’t look at the back though.”

While many don’t give the back of the tree quite as much love as the front (because honestly, who’s checking back there?), it seems from Joanna's comment that she's part of said group.

On November 8, the Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House star shared her first look at the tree, which at the time was fully wrapped in white lights but only half covered in ornaments.

“Well shoot, she looks great from the front,” she joked, adding a laughing emoji. “I’m probably gonna just tell my kids it’s the new trend until I find more ornaments to finish this one.”

The Gaines family has been in the holiday spirit for a while now. Back in October, the shiplap queen showcased her youngest son Crew’s decorating skills.

The video showed a cozy tabletop scene filled with festive trinkets including a mini Christmas tree covered in ornaments, candy canes, tiny wrapped gifts, little holiday pillows, a plate of chocolate chip cookies, baking tools and more.

“Someone likes to decorate for Christmas early like his mama,” she wrote.

