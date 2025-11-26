Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Dreamy Holiday Decorations (and One Detail She Always Misses)

“Reporting back live from the farm, I found more ornaments for this tree! It looks a little more evenly distributed than the last time I shared,” she wrote, before joking, “Don’t look at the back though.”

While many don’t give the back of the tree quite as much love as the front (because honestly, who’s checking back there?), it seems from Joanna's comment that she's part of said group.

On November 8, the Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House star shared her first look at the tree, which at the time was fully wrapped in white lights but only half covered in ornaments.

“Well shoot, she looks great from the front,” she joked, adding a laughing emoji. “I’m probably gonna just tell my kids it’s the new trend until I find more ornaments to finish this one.”