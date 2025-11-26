Joanna Gaines Reveals Her Dreamy Holiday Decorations (and One Detail She Always Misses)

When it comes to all things home and lifestyle, there are a few go-to experts and Joanna Gaines is definitely one of them. Whether she’s sharing a delicious chocolate chip cookie recipe, the perfect paint color or her latest décor ideas, she always delivers. And her newest home decor arrives right on time for the holiday season.
In a November 20 Instagram post, Joanna, 47, gave followers a peek at her festive décor, complete with tons of pine garland and not one but two Christmas trees. The real showstopper was the larger tree in the room, covered in shiny, glittering ornaments from top to bottom.