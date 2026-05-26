Jessica Alba Twins With Her Daughter at Chateau Marmont

Alba's children make occasional appearances on her social media, but for the most part stay out of the spotlight. The last time they were all shown together was in the Honest Company founder's Mother's Day tribute.

"To my babies—my hearts that walk outside of my body," she wrote. "The life we have is more than my wildest dreams, and the love we share is deeply connected and profound. Nothing brings more meaning to me than you three. My love for you is infinite—thank you for choosing me to be your Momma."