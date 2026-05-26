I love a good celebrity mother-daughter moment. Do not get me started on Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe; Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin and, of course, Jessica Alba and Honor Warren. Honor (17) is the actress's oldest daughter and one of three children she shares with ex-husband Cash Warren, including Haven (14) and Hayes (9). Recently, Alba and Honor were spotted out in LA—and the teenager is her mother's carbon copy.
Jessica Alba Twins With Her Daughter at Chateau Marmont
Like mother, like daughter
The duo attended the launch of fashion designer Gabriela Hearst's collaboration with British menswear brand Paul Smith in coordinating maroon and brown outfits. Honor donned an oversized blazer thrown over a wine-red mini dress and cowboy boots; her mom went with a multi-colored blazer, wide leg slacks and a black tank top. They were each other's dinner companions at Chateau Marmont, joined by Quinta Brunson, Edward Norton, Chase Stokes, Joshua Jackson, Mamie Gummer, John Boyega and other names at the high-profile launch.
Alba's children make occasional appearances on her social media, but for the most part stay out of the spotlight. The last time they were all shown together was in the Honest Company founder's Mother's Day tribute.
"To my babies—my hearts that walk outside of my body," she wrote. "The life we have is more than my wildest dreams, and the love we share is deeply connected and profound. Nothing brings more meaning to me than you three. My love for you is infinite—thank you for choosing me to be your Momma."