Reese Witherspoon Shares New Photo with Her Daughter and I Did Another Double Take

How does the saying go? "Like mother, like daughter." While there are plenty of mini-mes in Hollywood, none are quite so striking as Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe. Every time the Oscar-winner drops a photo of them together, I can't help but look twice. They could be twins—and this latest photo Witherspoon shared is no exception.
The Legally Blonde star took to Instagram with a slew of festive photographs that, in addition to her children, showed off Christmas decorations, a scrumptious charcuterie board, gingerbread house and selfie with Laura Dern.
Leading the carousel was Witherspoon and Phillippe, dressed in coordinating silver and black ensembles. While her mom kept the glam natural, the 25-year-old opted for a bright red lip and sparkly silver drop earrings.
While being the daughter of Elle Woods is a daunting legacy to carry, Phillippe proves she's doing just fine on her own. She recently partnered with Michael Kors in a holiday campaign wearing a stylish all-black outfit, including a coveted coat. Even her mother couldn't help but comment, "Can I borrow this coat?"
Modeling gigs aside, the budding actress was also cast in Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me as the titular character. She stars opposite Sam Morelos as Freddie, and the movie is an adaptation of Mariko Tamaki's popular graphic novel. Tamaki writes the script and Tommy Dorfman, of 13 Reasons Why, directs. The film is currently in production and follows Freddie, whose ultra-popular girlfriend, Laura Dean, keeps the duo in a toxic cycle of break-ups and make-ups.
Sounds like the up-and-coming star had a year for the books.