Reese, Angelina and Gwyneth's Kids Just Graduated—See All the Rare Family Pics (Including a Set of Graduating Twins)

Graduation season is officially here, and Hollywood’s timeline is suddenly full of cap-and-gown moments. From college milestones to high school send-offs, celebrity parents are showing up in full proud-parent mode as their kids step into their next chapter, and yes, the photos are very much giving “time is flying.”

What makes it even more fun is how familiar so many of these grads already feel. We’ve watched them grow up in the background of red carpets, interviews, and Instagram posts, so seeing them hit these major milestones now adds a whole new layer of “wait, how are they this grown already?” energy. Ahead, here's a round up of the celebrity kids graduating this year and all the heartwarming moments you’ll want to see.