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Reese, Angelina and Gwyneth's Kids Just Graduated—See All the Rare Family Pics (Including a Set of Graduating Twins)

Presenting Hollywood's graduating class

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 20, 2026
3:57pm
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Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Graduation season is officially here, and Hollywood’s timeline is suddenly full of cap-and-gown moments. From college milestones to high school send-offs, celebrity parents are showing up in full proud-parent mode as their kids step into their next chapter, and yes, the photos are very much giving “time is flying.”

What makes it even more fun is how familiar so many of these grads already feel. We’ve watched them grow up in the background of red carpets, interviews, and Instagram posts, so seeing them hit these major milestones now adds a whole new layer of “wait, how are they this grown already?” energy. Ahead, here's a round up of the celebrity kids graduating this year and all the heartwarming moments you’ll want to see.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon Phillippe

On May 15, Reese Witherspoon hopped on Instagram with a carousel of photos from Deacon’s NYU graduation, including a standout moment of the two of them posing together while he rocked his cap and gown.

"After 4years of hard work, long days , endless papers &classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch ! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe," she captioned the post.

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John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara, just graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's son Ryder Robinson

Kate shared a sweet Instagram Story on May 16, where she’s all smiles, resting her head on Ryder’s shoulder while they posed outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City, per Us Weekly.

Ryder graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in Film and Television Production.

Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things star, who graduated from UPenn, shared a series of snaps from his big day, including a sweet family photo of himself in cap and gown.

The caption? “What, like it’s hard??? @uofpenn,” nodding to Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde character Elle Woods and her very unforgettable line.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin

Apple Martin, 21, has officially graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she earned a degree in Law, History, and Society.

In an April 30 Instagram post, she shared a series of snaps with friends, all of them posing in their caps and gowns around campus. “A bittersweet moment. How lucky we are to have these memories,” she captioned the post.

Heather and Terry Dubrow's son Nick Dubrow

Nick has officially graduated, and Heather couldn’t help but hop on social media to celebrate the big moment.

“Incredibly proud of @nickdubrow and everything he’s accomplished,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos shared on May 19. "What a fantastic weekend celebrating him !!! We love you Nicky !!!!!! @loyolamarymount.”

Heather and Terry Dubrow's daughter Max

Heather and Terry’s daughter, and Nick’s twin sister, Max, also graduated, marking another big milestone for the reality TV family. The daughter of the Bravo duo graduated from Tufts University and shared a series of snaps with her family on social media.

“Graduation” (Dubrow et al., 2026)," she captioned the May 19 post.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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