This summer, Jennifer Lopez has been on a fashion streak. There was the peplum extravaganza of her 57th birthday, a lacy eyelet mini dress she donned in Sicily, the tasteful ensemble she pulled together for Wimbledon, basically everything she wore at Paris Fashion Week and all the insanely beautiful outfits the singer cycled through while performing at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show. If that were me, I would have called it a day. It was enough stunning clothing to last a lifetime. (Or a year, if you're a star.) But Lopez is far from done serving looks. Her latest Instagram post shows off an itty-bitty retro bikini, and honestly, it's perfection.
Jennifer Lopez Bares Quite a Bit in Racy New Photo Shoot
Giving Old Hollywood glam
"Leo season continues," Lopez captioned the post. In the photos, she looks like a '50s starlet about to head to the beach. The bathing suit feels Marilyn Monroe-esque with its bustier top; she accessories with a white lace head scarf, boxy top handle bag and black-and-white polka dot slingback heels. The last photo, a Polaroid, hints that J.Lo might just be an outfit-repeater like the rest of us. The eyelet swimsuit cover-up she wears has a pattern strikingly similar to one she wore in a photo posted in early July.
The Office Romance star has spent a good portion of her summer in Europe; she recently shared a dispatch from an Italian road trip she took with her twins, Max and Emme, before the duo head off to college. Photos show the family wandering historical sites, feasting on local fare, taking a gondola ride and laughing in each other's company. There was lots to celebrate—Lopez revealed in an interview earlier this year that her children received scholarships to their respective universities, and that they were admitted to every school to which they applied. As if that weren't enough reason to party, the twins' mom also turned 57 on July 24. Sounds like this Leo season was one for the books.