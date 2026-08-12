Jennifer Lopez Bares Quite a Bit in Racy New Photo Shoot

The Office Romance star has spent a good portion of her summer in Europe; she recently shared a dispatch from an Italian road trip she took with her twins, Max and Emme, before the duo head off to college. Photos show the family wandering historical sites, feasting on local fare, taking a gondola ride and laughing in each other's company. There was lots to celebrate—Lopez revealed in an interview earlier this year that her children received scholarships to their respective universities, and that they were admitted to every school to which they applied. As if that weren't enough reason to party, the twins' mom also turned 57 on July 24. Sounds like this Leo season was one for the books.