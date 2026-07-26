J.Lo Stuns in White Babydoll Dress for Her B-Day Celebration in Paris

Name a Leo having a better season than Jennifer Lopez. I’ll wait.

From Paris to Italy, the singer has been jet-setting all over Europe with her sister Lynda Lopez for a joint celebratory getaway. While the singer’s birthday was only this past Friday (July 24), the festivities—and her haute couture looks—have been nonstop.

During Paris Fashion Week, the Lopez sisters held a fabulous dinner party where J.Lo donned several couture gowns. On July 10, the 57-year-old posted an Instagram carousel showing off her stunning b-day ensembles, which included an all-white babydoll dress. The aforementioned two-tiered look was Stephane Rolland couture from the designer's FW26/27 collection. See the dress below.