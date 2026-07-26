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J.Lo Stuns in White Babydoll Dress for Her B-Day Celebration in Paris

We love a Haute Couture moment

Author image: image0 e1722622798857
By Courtney Mason
Published Jul 26, 2026
2:00pm
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Name a Leo having a better season than Jennifer Lopez. I’ll wait.

From Paris to Italy, the singer has been jet-setting all over Europe with her sister Lynda Lopez for a joint celebratory getaway. While the singer’s birthday was only this past Friday (July 24), the festivities—and her haute couture looks—have been nonstop.

During Paris Fashion Week, the Lopez sisters held a fabulous dinner party where J.Lo donned several couture gowns. On July 10, the 57-year-old posted an Instagram carousel showing off her stunning b-day ensembles, which included an all-white babydoll dress. The aforementioned two-tiered look was Stephane Rolland couture from the designer's FW26/27 collection. See the dress below.

But the birthday fashions don't stop there. The Office Romance actress then changed into two more couture pieces—a glittering nude gown paired with a feathered cape from Zuhair Murad and a strapless black gown finished with an on-trend fringe skirt from Tamara Ralph.

It's safe to say Lopez is living her best 'Euro Girl Summer' because shortly after her week in Paris and a day in London for Wimbledon, the star hopped over to Sicily for more fashion- (and music) filled events. The star acted as the closing performer for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda runway presentation in Taormina, where she wore several custom costumes. Think: lots of jewels, lots of lace and very J.Lo.

However, her standout look from the event was a gilded midi dress covered in hand-embroidered sequins and rhinestones. Oh, to have a peek inside her wardrobe.

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Courtney Mason

Editorial Assistant

  • Writes across several verticals including fashion, beauty, news and entertainment
  • Over three years of experience in the fashion industry
  • Studied Fashion Media with a minor in Visuals for Social Media at LIM College
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