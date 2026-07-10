Jennifer Lopez Looked Absolutely Ethereal in See-Through Sequin Dress

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has been serving one standout look after another. Priyanka Chopra wowed in a vibrant flower petal-inspired orange gown at the Christian Dior show, Demi Moore embraced the neon green trend at Balenciaga, and now Jennifer Lopez is officially joining the best dressed conversation.
The 56-year-old singer and actress stepped out for the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show on July 9 wearing an ethereal ensemble that was impossible to miss. Lopez wore an ultra sheer gown with a plunging neckline, complete with colorful sequins scattered throughout the design for a shimmering effect. She paired the dreamy dress with a white feather coat, a white clutch, and strappy silver platform heels that added even more glamour to the look.