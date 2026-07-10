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Jennifer Lopez Looked Absolutely Ethereal in See-Through Sequin Dress

Anyone else getting angel vibes?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 10, 2026
3:38pm
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Laurent VU/SIPA

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has been serving one standout look after another. Priyanka Chopra wowed in a vibrant flower petal-inspired orange gown at the Christian Dior show, Demi Moore embraced the neon green trend at Balenciaga, and now Jennifer Lopez is officially joining the best dressed conversation.

The 56-year-old singer and actress stepped out for the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show on July 9 wearing an ethereal ensemble that was impossible to miss. Lopez wore an ultra sheer gown with a plunging neckline, complete with colorful sequins scattered throughout the design for a shimmering effect. She paired the dreamy dress with a white feather coat, a white clutch, and strappy silver platform heels that added even more glamour to the look.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer wore her hair in a half up, half down style accented with matching ribbons. Soft purple eyeshadow, rosy pink cheeks, and a light pink lip completed the romantic aesthetic.

Lopez wasn't the only one making a style statement. Her sister, Lynda Lopez, coordinated in a flowing white halter gown featuring sparkling sequins across the bodice that continued throughout the dress.

The fashionable outing comes just days after Lopez made headlines for her unconventional take on breakups.

The Office Romance star appeared on the June 30 episode of SubwayTakes with Kareen Rahma, where she shared her perspective on moving on after a relationship ends.

"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self," she said. Then came the kicker, "We should have a party when we break up!"

The singer continued, "People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations,' because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

She also shared her thoughts on heartbreak from the other side.

"If you're the one who's being heartbroken, you're the winner. Because if you go around your life and you're breaking hearts, let's say, you're a loser," though the singer did concede, "I've been on both sides. We all do that. But if you're that person, you're never learning anything."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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