Jennifer Lopez Looked Absolutely Ethereal in See-Through Sequin Dress

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer wore her hair in a half up, half down style accented with matching ribbons. Soft purple eyeshadow, rosy pink cheeks, and a light pink lip completed the romantic aesthetic.

Lopez wasn't the only one making a style statement. Her sister, Lynda Lopez, coordinated in a flowing white halter gown featuring sparkling sequins across the bodice that continued throughout the dress.

The fashionable outing comes just days after Lopez made headlines for her unconventional take on breakups.

The Office Romance star appeared on the June 30 episode of SubwayTakes with Kareen Rahma, where she shared her perspective on moving on after a relationship ends.

"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self," she said. Then came the kicker, "We should have a party when we break up!"