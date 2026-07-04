Jennifer Lopez's Hot Take on Breakups Is One I Can Actually Get Behind

At first, it sounds a little unexpected. But the more you think about it, the more it kind of makes sense. Divorce parties have become surprisingly common in recent years, so why not celebrate the end of a dating relationship too? It still marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. And considering Lopez has experienced her fair share of romantic relationships, her perspective carries some weight.

The Office Romance star continued, "People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations,' because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

She also offered an interesting take on being the one who gets their heart broken.

"If you're the one who's being heartbroken, you're the winner. Because if you go around your life and you're breaking hearts, let's say, you're a loser," though the singer did concede, "I've been on both sides. We all do that. But if you're that person, you're never learning anything."

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer also shared how heartbreak has ultimately been a catalyst for growth.