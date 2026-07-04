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Jennifer Lopez's Hot Take on Breakups Is One I Can Actually Get Behind

Let's turn that frown upside down

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 4, 2026
1:00pm
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Brett D. Cove

Let's be honest, breakups are the worst. And while ending a relationship is hard enough, figuring out how to move on can feel even tougher. There is no shortage of advice out there, from focusing on self-care to picking up a new hobby or spending more time with friends. But Jennifer Lopez has a slightly different idea, and it involves celebrating.

The entertainer, 56, appeared on the June 30 episode of SubwayTakes with Kareen Rahma, where she shared her refreshingly upbeat perspective on heartbreak.

"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self," she said. Then came the kicker, "We should have a party when we break up!"

At first, it sounds a little unexpected. But the more you think about it, the more it kind of makes sense. Divorce parties have become surprisingly common in recent years, so why not celebrate the end of a dating relationship too? It still marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. And considering Lopez has experienced her fair share of romantic relationships, her perspective carries some weight.

The Office Romance star continued, "People should say, 'You broke up? Congratulations,' because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

She also offered an interesting take on being the one who gets their heart broken.

"If you're the one who's being heartbroken, you're the winner. Because if you go around your life and you're breaking hearts, let's say, you're a loser," though the singer did concede, "I've been on both sides. We all do that. But if you're that person, you're never learning anything."

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer also shared how heartbreak has ultimately been a catalyst for growth.

"I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak," she explained. "And that’s not just in romantic relationships, that’s in work heartbreaks, all of it."

"It’s the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the f--k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn’t that happen? What could I have done better?'" Lopez said. "You change yourself completely."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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