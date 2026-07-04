Jennifer Lopez's Hot Take on Breakups Is One I Can Actually Get Behind

Let's be honest, breakups are the worst. And while ending a relationship is hard enough, figuring out how to move on can feel even tougher. There is no shortage of advice out there, from focusing on self-care to picking up a new hobby or spending more time with friends. But Jennifer Lopez has a slightly different idea, and it involves celebrating.
The entertainer, 56, appeared on the June 30 episode of SubwayTakes with Kareen Rahma, where she shared her refreshingly upbeat perspective on heartbreak.
"Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self," she said. Then came the kicker, "We should have a party when we break up!"